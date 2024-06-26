Home Content Studio The Supply Side’s Crucial Role In SPO Accountability
AdExchanger Content Studio

The Supply Side’s Crucial Role In SPO Accountability

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Ravit Ross CRO Start.io

The programmatic advertising landscape has evolved significantly since its inception, introducing new complexities and challenges for both buyers and sellers.

At the heart of these changes lies supply-path optimization (SPO), designed to streamline ad buying by ensuring transactions occur through the most efficient and transparent pathways possible.

As the programmatic ecosystem matures, the role of SPO has become increasingly crucial.

Understanding SPO

The need for SPO emerged with the rise of header bidding, which allows publishers to receive bids from multiple supply-side platforms (SSPs) simultaneously, rather than sequentially, as in the traditional waterfall model.

Header bidding leveled the playing field by allowing all SSPs to bid concurrently on the same inventory, enhancing competition, but also introducing more complexity. SPO helps buyers navigate a multitude of ad bids and choose the shortest path to a successful ad placement.

Today, SPO promises to help buyers identify the most efficient connections to transact, reducing costs and improving transparency.

Optimized supply paths consume less computing power, reducing costs. In theory, shorter paths can deliver ads faster, reducing latency. With fewer intermediaries, the supply path can be more transparent for brands and publishers, because it’s easier to report on.

An optimized programmatic supply path might have three to four intermediaries: The brand works with an advertising agency (intermediary 1) to buy ads, using a demand-side platform (DSP) (intermediary 2), which represents the brand’s interests at an auction run by a programmatic advertising marketplace (intermediary 3). Meanwhile, a publisher works with a supply-side platform (intermediary 4) to offer their advertising inventory on the programmatic advertising marketplace.

Inefficient supply paths take a meandering journey to the deal. In some cases, these supply paths use 10 or more intermediaries, with multiple DSPs offering the same ad – often at different CPMs – to a number of marketplaces and buying ad space from multiple SSPs, which might offer the same advertising inventory at different CPMs, too.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Platforms Can’t Stem The Tide Of Political Ads; Black Boxes Inspire A Crop Of Analytics Startups

The broader impact of SPO

While SPO might seem like a buyer-centric initiative, its impact on publishers and SSPs is profound. For publishers, the SPO challenge is to identify which SSPs genuinely contribute to incremental revenue growth while maintaining competitive CPMs. This shift toward efficiency over sheer volume is reshaping the SSP landscape, with SSPs striving to stand out by offering unique value propositions and fostering direct connections.

As an SSP that works closely with publishers, solving these challenges lands on us and our peers on this side of the business. If we’re successful, supply-side SPO shows up as fewer, higher-quality impressions appearing on the marketplace. Lower volume, higher CPMs.

If header bidding led to an explosion of new SSPs, SPO will likely lead to the SSP market getting trimmed down to a core group of SSPs committed to delivering high-quality ad supply to the marketplace.

The average brand’s campaign appears on 23,000 websites, with roughly 4% of ad spend going to made-for-advertising (MFA) sites – low-quality content farms that pack their pages with as many ads as possible. At Start.io, we take supply-side SPO seriously and have invested meaningful R&D to push the ball forward on our own commitment to delivering high-value ad impressions to the marketplace efficiently.

Our motivations are practical – supply-side SPO will help our customers win a higher percentage of bids while reducing unnecessary hosting costs for us. There’s more money to be made by offering a lower volume of targeted traffic than a higher volume of junk traffic.

As the programmatic advertising ecosystem continues to get trimmed by SPO, we’re confident the winners will be the ones who prioritize quality over quantity.

For more articles featuring Ravit Ross, click here.

Must Read

Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
CTV

Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

Native Advertising

Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions

Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.

Mozilla acquires Anonym
Privacy

Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs

Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
PODCAST: The Big Story

Nope, We Haven’t Hit Peak Retail Media Yet

The move from in-store to digital shopper marketing continues, as United Airlines, Costco, PayPal, Chase and Expedia make new retail media plays. Plus: what the DSP Madhive saw in advertising sales software company Frequence.

Comic: Ad-ception
Instacart

The New York Times And Instacart Integrate For Shoppable Recipes

The New York Times and Instacart are partnering for shoppable recipe videos.

Third-Party Data

Experian Enters The Third-Party Data Onboarding Business

Experian entered the third-party data onboarder market on Tuesday with a new product based on its Tapad acquisition.

Popular

  1. Lou Paskalis, Chief Strategy Officer at Ad Fontes Media, and Founder & CEO of AJL Advisory
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Best Of Cannes 2024: Key Moments And Trends For The Year Ahead

    The challenges facing digital advertising feel bigger than ever. But when you’re in Cannes, you can’t help but focus on the positives. Here are the six biggest ad industry trends and positive takeaways from this year’s show.

  2. Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
    CTV

    Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

    Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

  3. Publishers

    NYT’s Joy Robins On Returning To Programmatic, Keeping Things Premium And News Avoidance

    AdExchanger caught up with Joy Robins, NYT’s global chief advertising officer, in Cannes for real talk on the top issues facing publishers, from overzealous keyword blocking to balancing subscriptions with ad monetization.

  4. Laurel Rossi, CRO & CMO, Infillion
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    MediaMath (By Infillion) Was Back At Cannes This Year – But With A Far Different Story To Tell

    It’s been almost one year since MediaMath went out of business. Two months later, Infillion acquired the assets out of bankruptcy. Now it’s time for the next phase, says Infillion CRO and CMO Laurel Rossi.

  5. CTV

    What’s Next For HyphaMetrics After A Leadership Shuffle And A (Brief) Break From Battling Nielsen

    HyphaMetrics Co-Founder President Joanna Drews is resuming the role of CEO after Chris Wilson stepped down late last week.