From Downloads To Daily Use: Rethinking The Value Exchange In App Marketing

The last decade of app marketing drove massive success in downloads thanks in large part to preloads, install campaigns and carrier partnerships. But the app download is just the beginning. Ninety percent of new users stop using an app after seven days, eMarketer warns.

How do we turn those installs into sustained engagement?

We need to move the value exchange beyond the initial download to a more continuous, frictionless experience that keeps delivering value. The early days when an app is top of mind are especially critical. This is when users decide whether the app is worth their time and when habits form – or don’t.

Moreover, the value exchange can’t be limited to incentives. We need to make the app’s value more self-evident by using data and AI to anticipate user needs and seamlessly weave the app into everyday device interactions.

Acquisition drives opportunity, but friction blocks engagement

Customer acquisition strategies remain essential in creating opportunities. The challenge is that, immediately after download, users are at their highest point of intent, but also face the greatest friction. Setting up an app, learning how it works and figuring out how it fits into daily life all require effort.

Traditional app marketing drives installs with incentives, but assumes value will be immediately obvious. In reality, value is locked behind a “labor paywall” where users must invest time and mental energy before experiencing benefits. Many drop off during onboarding, while those who make it through often churn because they don’t quickly discover relevant use cases or build habits. The result is a model that front-loads user effort and delays value, losing most users in the process. In fact, by Day 30, more than 95% of new users have churned.

Rethinking the app value exchange by making utility immediate and visible

Brands need to fundamentally rethink the value exchange around utility. Users don’t just want more incentives; they want apps that are immediately useful and provide easily accessible value.

That requires two key shifts:

1) Reducing onboarding friction: Brands need to create an immediate value exchange for the upfront effort that onboarding requires. Incentives like offering a reward for completing setup or using an app three times in the first week can help – but they must be paired with faster paths to app value and bring more of the app’s utility out from behind the labor paywall.

For example, a content publisher might offer free articles before a paywall, or a commerce app might enable guest checkout.

2) Bringing value forward into the device experience: Instead of asking users to go into an app, brands can proactively bring the app’s value to the user. This is especially important given the reality that users are navigating dozens of apps and a constant stream of notifications, messages and alerts.

One key example of this is the effort by T-Mobile Advertising Solutions to open new device touch points, such as the lock screen. This is the very start of the mobile experience – the moment when the device has a user’s full attention.

A well-timed lock-screen message can surface relevant value, like reminding a traveler to check in, delivering a nearby offer or prompting reengagement with a relevant app. Moreover, engaging in this moment allows brands to genuinely guide behavior – instead of interrupting it – making the experience feel more useful and less intrusive for the user.

From reactive to predictive: Utility-driven engagement

Today’s most successful and sticky apps don’t wait to be discovered and opened. They anticipate user needs and show up at the right moment.

In travel, that might mean an airline app giving timely check-in reminders, a car rental app letting you know how you can bypass the lines or a hotel app popping up to help you customize your arrival experience.

In everyday life, this could look like a food delivery app surfacing a local buy-one-get-one promotion near mealtime, a fitness app prompting you to explore popular running routes in your area or an e-commerce app reminding you of items in your cart.

Why data (done right) unlocks a better value exchange

Brands can’t provide this kind of predictive, personalized value exchange if they don’t understand real user behavior beyond the app install. The mobile device itself is uniquely positioned to provide those signals.

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions is harnessing this first-party device data in a privacy-safe way to power new paths to utility-driven engagement. Partners can now access app usage and app insights to better understand engagement patterns, identify opportunities to reengage users and deliver more relevant experiences. These insights support their media buying, benchmarks and strategy across the mobile ecosystem.

This includes surfacing useful content and app interactions at the right moments, such as directly on the lock screen, based on performance and behavior. Early results from these predictive and personalized approaches are promising. In T-Mobile’s testing, lock-screen-driven experiences produced a 16% increase in weekly opens and a 17% increase in time spent, while also reengaging 20% of previously dormant users.

Utility-driven lifecycle marketing is a new growth engine

All of this points to a broader shift in how brands should think about growth. Downloads are still important, but lifetime value depends on sustained engagement. The more consistently users return, interact and build habits, the more valuable they become over time – and the more efficiently those acquisition dollars perform.

But driving sustained utilization requires moving beyond one-time acquisition campaigns toward a more continuous, life-cycle-driven approach. From install to onboarding to reengagement, each stage requires its own form of value exchange, one that is clear, simple and centered on utility.

For many apps, that value already exists. The challenge is making it easier to access and more consistently present for users in the moments that matter.

The brands that can do this well will build the kind of sticky customer relationships and compounding lifetime value that every app is chasing.

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