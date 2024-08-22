Home Commerce Yahoo DSP Adds Planet Fitness And Rippl’s Audiences To Its Retail Media Network
Commerce

Yahoo DSP Adds Planet Fitness And Rippl’s Audiences To Its Retail Media Network

By

SHARE:
Comic: Everything is an ad network?

What do fitness centers and grocery stores have in common?

You can now put more ads there, that’s what.

On Thursday, Yahoo DSP announced new partnerships with Rippl – a co-op of regional grocery and convenience store chains like Wegmans and Giant Eagle – and PF Media, launched by gym franchisor Planet Fitness earlier this year.

Yahoo said these retail media networks will add roughly 70 million grocery shoppers and 20 million gym-goers to its pool of addressable audiences.

More importantly, both retail audiences are made up of verified, first-party data sets, which have more inherent value to marketers as third-party options become scarce and privacy regulations stricter. 

Out-of-home advertising

The Planet Fitness media network originally developed out of an existing affiliate marketing perks program for members, which still has anywhere from 50 to 60 brands running at any given time.

Upon its official launch in January, the network already included digital channels through a partnership with LiveRamp and an “out-of-home” component via TVs and other screens throughout its gyms, locker rooms and other physical locations.

“The hard work was already done in terms of the infrastructure and the scale of the member base,” said Justin Unger, senior director of partnerships at Planet Fitness. “So it was on us to enable and operationalize the technology that was already in place.”

Although PF Media is still very much in its early stages, the network has gotten traction across each of its three major channels, he said. In-club offerings in particular have seen noticeable lift in engagement, especially compared to offers that only run across digital channels.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Retail Media’s Unselfish Growth Engine; YouTube’s Known Unknowns

Health, wellness, nutrition and fitness brands are an obvious fit, of course. But Planet Fitness is going broad with the types of advertisers it allows and has already found success with outside verticals like travel, electronics, apparel, meal kits and even food delivery.

The new partnership with Yahoo will widen PF Media’s reach to a larger, more diverse advertiser portfolio, Unger said, and allow it to “figure out how and where the Yahoo kind of advertisers can optimize and enhance their campaigns.”

Retail vs. Commerce

Over the past couple of years, the proliferation of retail media networks – especially among companies that aren’t actually in retail – has become a bit of a running joke in the ad tech world (or at least here at AdExchanger).

But there’s good reason for the trend, said Yahoo Head of Commerce Media Mike Brunick.

In addition to diversifying revenue, these media networks (which Yahoo places squarely in its own “commerce media” category) also offer advertisers something they actually want: addressability.

“These companies are realizing that they can take advantage, particularly with the way privacy and regulation are going, of their own first-party data relationship they have with their customer,” said Brunick.

Stores like the ones in Rippl’s network have additional incentive for advertising partnerships because they actually sell the products being advertised. But brands with unique first-party audiences and access to in-store inventory, like Planet Fitness, can also provide value.

Ultimately, Brunick theorizes that, as first-party data becomes a more essential resource to advertisers, smaller players in RMN categories will begin to consolidate along shared interests and verticals, much in the way regional grocers are continuing to buy into Rippl’s network.

In the meantime, those with data already in hand have a distinct advantage in the marketplace.

“Bringing that data linkage to an advertiser, and being able to demonstrate the ability to bring that again all the way through to the actual ad itself, is a very powerful proposition,” Brunick said. “And I think the more addressable channels will continue to see growth because of that.”

Related Stories

Must Read

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
Marketers

Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

A comic depicting people walking past digital billboard screens in a city
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Popular

  1. Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
    Marketers

    Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

    Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

  2. streaming

    Netflix Sees 150% Jump In Upfront Ad Sales This Year

    Netflix netted a 150% increase in ad sales during upfront negotiations this year compared to last year – a good sign for its programmatic ambitions.

  3. Venture Capital

    Ad Block Recovery Startup Admiral Secures $19 Million In New Funding

    Admiral, a startup that first got its start with ad block recovery tools, announced the close of a $19 million growth equity and debt funding round on Wednesday.

  4. Ben Cicchetti, SVP, Marketing & Communications, InfoSum
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Google Won't Kill Off Cookies, Consumers Will – And That’s How It Should Be

    The only way forward for the industry is to put consumer choice first. That means putting the cookie behind us and rebuilding our relationship with consumers.

  5. Technology

    Adelaide Raises $1.4 Million From Aperiam And Acquires Data Marketplace Rita

    Adelaide used this latest cash injection to boost its valuation to $60 million ahead of an all-stock acquisition of Rita, an Amsterdam-based data marketplace with a focus on the EU.