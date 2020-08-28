Must Read What Facebook’s IOS 14 Prep Plan Actually Means For Developers GroupM Underperforms At WPP As Clients Cut Media Spend Live Industry Updates: Salesforce To Cut Roughly 1,000 Jobs Facebook’s IDFA Plan: Possible Audience Network Shutdown For IOS 14 Kargo Acquires Rhombus, Gaining Unique Social Embed Ad Unit Google’s Heavy Ads Intervention Is Coming In-App Bidding Gathers Steam, But Adoption Looks Nothing Like Header Bidding On The Web GroupM Taps Xandr’s Kirk McDonald As North America CEO OMG’s Scott Hagedorn Wants A Reset On Behavioral Data » Comic: The Contactless Comeback Kid by AdExchanger // Friday, August 28th, 2020 – 12:04 am Share: A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem... Add a comment Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>