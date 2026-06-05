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Gaming

Roblox Opens Up Advertising To Kids Under 13

Roblox is making its under-13 audience available to advertisers for the first time. And it named youth-focused ad marketplace SuperAwesome as its exclusive advertising partner for under-13 users.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Marketers

Outgoing Prebid President Mike Racic On His Departure And The Org’s Next Act

Prebid is turning the page on what might be called its second chapter as the organization navigates some major changes in the digital advertising landscape and within its own ranks.

Meta is giving advertisers the ability to connect their third-party analytics tools directly to its ad platform via API.
Platforms

How Apparel Brand Tuckernuck Devised The 'Why' Behind Its CTV Ad Performance

Performance CTV tech company Keynes launched an AI-powered platform. Tuckernuck says it can finally “pop open the hood” and see what’s working.

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Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. - February 24th 2021: Martinelli Gold Medal Sparkling Blush for festive occasions and gatherings. Fermented Apple Cider from the state of California.
Measurement

How Juice Brand Martinelli’s Gets To The Core Of Retail Media Incrementality

ROAS who? Martinelli’s is testing how crisp its retail media spend really is by using a new metric called incremental ROAS.

A scale with the letters AI on one side and a pencil and ruler on the other. The pencil and ruler represent the concept of measurement and precision
Measurement

Measured Has A New Tool That Lets Marketers Chat With Their Incrementality Data

Media measurement provider Measured launched an MCP integration that allows brands to ask ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other AI platforms how their media is performing.

CTV

Roku Revamps Its Home Screen To Appease Both Consumers And Advertisers

Roku unveiled its new home screen, which includes new features designed to further personalize the home screen experience for each viewer.

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  1. Sarah Caputo, Founder & Independent Advisor, Fraction Method
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    From Open Internet To Open Agent: The Architecture Buyers Were Promised Is Finally Here

    The programmatic intelligence layer is owned by the same parties that are extracting margin from it. That structure is now being dismantled by an AI-underpinned protocol that moves the intelligence layer into the open.

  2. Meta is giving advertisers the ability to connect their third-party analytics tools directly to its ad platform via API.
    Platforms

    How Apparel Brand Tuckernuck Devised The 'Why' Behind Its CTV Ad Performance

    Performance CTV tech company Keynes launched an AI-powered platform. Tuckernuck says it can finally “pop open the hood” and see what’s working.

  3. Publishers

    Amazon Has New Tools To Help Publishers Prove Which Bidstream Signals Drive Demand

    Amazon Publisher Services released a host of tools, such as Signal IQ, to help publishers see which bidstream signals drive demand. Pinpointing which signals drive higher revenue is key for publishers.

  4. Gaming

    Roblox Opens Up Advertising To Kids Under 13

    Roblox is making its under-13 audience available to advertisers for the first time. And it named youth-focused ad marketplace SuperAwesome as its exclusive advertising partner for under-13 users.

  5. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Marketers

    Outgoing Prebid President Mike Racic On His Departure And The Org’s Next Act

    Prebid is turning the page on what might be called its second chapter as the organization navigates some major changes in the digital advertising landscape and within its own ranks.