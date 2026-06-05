Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
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Roblox Opens Up Advertising To Kids Under 13
Roblox is making its under-13 audience available to advertisers for the first time. And it named youth-focused ad marketplace SuperAwesome as its exclusive advertising partner for under-13 users.
Outgoing Prebid President Mike Racic On His Departure And The Org’s Next Act
Prebid is turning the page on what might be called its second chapter as the organization navigates some major changes in the digital advertising landscape and within its own ranks.
How Apparel Brand Tuckernuck Devised The 'Why' Behind Its CTV Ad Performance
Performance CTV tech company Keynes launched an AI-powered platform. Tuckernuck says it can finally “pop open the hood” and see what’s working.
How Juice Brand Martinelli’s Gets To The Core Of Retail Media Incrementality
ROAS who? Martinelli’s is testing how crisp its retail media spend really is by using a new metric called incremental ROAS.
Measured Has A New Tool That Lets Marketers Chat With Their Incrementality Data
Media measurement provider Measured launched an MCP integration that allows brands to ask ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other AI platforms how their media is performing.
Roku Revamps Its Home Screen To Appease Both Consumers And Advertisers
Roku unveiled its new home screen, which includes new features designed to further personalize the home screen experience for each viewer.
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OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
From Open Internet To Open Agent: The Architecture Buyers Were Promised Is Finally Here
The programmatic intelligence layer is owned by the same parties that are extracting margin from it. That structure is now being dismantled by an AI-underpinned protocol that moves the intelligence layer into the open.
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How Apparel Brand Tuckernuck Devised The 'Why' Behind Its CTV Ad Performance
Performance CTV tech company Keynes launched an AI-powered platform. Tuckernuck says it can finally “pop open the hood” and see what’s working.
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Amazon Has New Tools To Help Publishers Prove Which Bidstream Signals Drive Demand
Amazon Publisher Services released a host of tools, such as Signal IQ, to help publishers see which bidstream signals drive demand. Pinpointing which signals drive higher revenue is key for publishers.
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Roblox Opens Up Advertising To Kids Under 13
Roblox is making its under-13 audience available to advertisers for the first time. And it named youth-focused ad marketplace SuperAwesome as its exclusive advertising partner for under-13 users.
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Outgoing Prebid President Mike Racic On His Departure And The Org’s Next Act
Prebid is turning the page on what might be called its second chapter as the organization navigates some major changes in the digital advertising landscape and within its own ranks.