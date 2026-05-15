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CTV

Upfronts Day Two: Dancing And Data

TelevisaUnivision and Disney took over Day Two of upfronts week in New York City on Tuesday, and the throughline was data quality.

CTV

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront Was All About Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery used its upfront stage to announce two new ad measurement efforts, including that it’s joining a CAPI-focused initiative led by OpenAP.

CTV

Upfronts Day One: Publishers Jostle For Position As Performance Drivers

AdExchanger Senior Editor Alyssa Boyle and Associate Editor Victoria McNally traversed the island of Manhattan on Monday to scope out upfront presentations by NBCUniversal, Fox and Amazon.

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Marketers

Viant Sees A Growth Wave Coming, But First Marketers Must Really Ditch Walled Garden Ad Tech

Viant’s modest growth story took a backseat to a far louder claim: that fed-up advertisers are finally ready to ditch the rigged economics of Big Tech’s walled gardens.

CTV

Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

Marketers

Is Agentic Commerce An Oasis Or Mirage?

For companies like Shopify, Criteo and Instacart – and even for giants like Amazon and Walmart – figuring out if the agentic oasis is real or a mirage is their priority No. 1.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

    Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

  2. CTV

    Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront Was All About Performance

    Warner Bros. Discovery used its upfront stage to announce two new ad measurement efforts, including that it’s joining a CAPI-focused initiative led by OpenAP.

  3. CTV

    NBCUniversal Peacocked Its Ad Performance Prowess On Its Upfront Stage

    NBCU kicked off the 2026 upfront week with an original take on a not-so-original trend: ad performance. NBCU touted how it’s tapping into modern marketing hot topics, such as sports and AI, to drive ad performance.

  4. Marketers

    Viant Sees A Growth Wave Coming, But First Marketers Must Really Ditch Walled Garden Ad Tech

    Viant’s modest growth story took a backseat to a far louder claim: that fed-up advertisers are finally ready to ditch the rigged economics of Big Tech’s walled gardens.

  5. CTV

    Upfronts Day One: Publishers Jostle For Position As Performance Drivers

    AdExchanger Senior Editor Alyssa Boyle and Associate Editor Victoria McNally traversed the island of Manhattan on Monday to scope out upfront presentations by NBCUniversal, Fox and Amazon.