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Comic: ‘I Just Wanna Watch The Game!’

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Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: "I just wanna watch the game!"

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Google news

Google Touts Its AI Ad Tech Adoption And New AI Max Features

Google announced new features and ad types for AI Max, its AI-based bidding product for search and shopping or sponsored product ads. The company also touted “hundreds of thousands” of advertisers using AI Max.

Hand pressing blue AI button on keyboard. Digital collage of artificial intelligence interface.
Meta earnings

Meta’s Ad Machine Is Purring, So Why Did Its Stock Drop?

Meta’s Q1 call sounded like an AI and hardware pitch, but under the hood it was still about one thing: investing in AI to squeeze more money out of its ads business.

Marketers

Alphabet Exceeds $100 Billion In Q1 And Its Profits Almost Doubled

Alphabet earned $109.9 billion in Q1 this year, up from $90.2 billion a year ago. And that’s not even the truly gobsmacking number.

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Comic: It's Coming For You
Agencies

Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen

Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”

Marketers

Rakuten And Impact.com Forge A New Alliance That Resets The Affiliate Industry

The two longest-standing names in the affiliate and partnership marketing category, Rakuten and Impact.com, have decided to stop fighting each other and will instead fight together. 

Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
Commerce

The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue

The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.

Popular

  1. Comic: It's Coming For You
    Agencies

    Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen

    Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”

  2. Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
    Commerce

    The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue

    The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.

  3. Marketers

    Supplement Brand Ritual Taps Chord To Help Understand Its Historical Data

    With its new funding, commerce data platform Chord plans to help brands access their data more easily by unifying it within one platform.

  4. Commerce

    Even PayPal Ads Has Its Own ID Now

    If you thought programmatic didn’t have room for yet another advertising ID graph, then you’d be wrong. On Monday, PayPal launched the PayPal Ads ID, a new identity product tied to PayPal and Venmo’s customer base.

  5. CTV

    Pinterest Is Ready For Its CTV Debut

    Pinterest announced on Monday that the tvScientific platform will now have access to its new parent company’s user audience data for CTV ad targeting.