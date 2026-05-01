Comic: ‘I Just Wanna Watch The Game!’

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
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Google Touts Its AI Ad Tech Adoption And New AI Max Features
Google announced new features and ad types for AI Max, its AI-based bidding product for search and shopping or sponsored product ads. The company also touted “hundreds of thousands” of advertisers using AI Max.
Meta’s Ad Machine Is Purring, So Why Did Its Stock Drop?
Meta’s Q1 call sounded like an AI and hardware pitch, but under the hood it was still about one thing: investing in AI to squeeze more money out of its ads business.
Alphabet Exceeds $100 Billion In Q1 And Its Profits Almost Doubled
Alphabet earned $109.9 billion in Q1 this year, up from $90.2 billion a year ago. And that’s not even the truly gobsmacking number.
Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen
Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”
Rakuten And Impact.com Forge A New Alliance That Resets The Affiliate Industry
The two longest-standing names in the affiliate and partnership marketing category, Rakuten and Impact.com, have decided to stop fighting each other and will instead fight together.
The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue
The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.
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Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen
Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”
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The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue
The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.
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Supplement Brand Ritual Taps Chord To Help Understand Its Historical Data
With its new funding, commerce data platform Chord plans to help brands access their data more easily by unifying it within one platform.
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Even PayPal Ads Has Its Own ID Now
If you thought programmatic didn’t have room for yet another advertising ID graph, then you’d be wrong. On Monday, PayPal launched the PayPal Ads ID, a new identity product tied to PayPal and Venmo’s customer base.
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Pinterest Is Ready For Its CTV Debut
Pinterest announced on Monday that the tvScientific platform will now have access to its new parent company’s user audience data for CTV ad targeting.