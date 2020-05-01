A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
Amazon Advertising (And The Rest Of Its Business) Is Booming, But Profit’s On Hold AT&T Folds Xandr Into WarnerMedia Mondelēz Shifts Investments To Paid Media To Capture Online Orders And US Snacking WPP’s Best-Case 2020 Scenario Is Flat Sales, And Its Worst Is A 40% Decline Live Industry Updates: Axios To Return PPP Loan After Securing Alternative Capital COVID-19 Keeps Google From Monetizing Users, Despite Skyrocketing Demand Omnicom Projects Double Digit Declines In Q2, Still Evaluating Layoffs COVID-19 Will Forever Reshape The Upfront Podcasts In A Pandemic: Listenership Stabilizes But Ad Budgets And Indie Shows Are Under Pressure»
Comic: Gearing Up For Q2
Add a comment