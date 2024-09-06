Home Comic Comic: Court Is In Session
Comic: Court Is In Session

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

A comic depicting Judge Leonie Brinkema's view of the her courtroom where the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial is about to begin. (Comic: Court Is In Session)

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Popular

  1. Ad spend forecast

    The Bull Ad Market Will Soon Revert To Normal Growth Rates, Brian Wieser Predicts

    The ad market is “healthy and maybe unsustainably strong” this year, according to the latest report from Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser.

  2. John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
    supply side platforms

    OpenX CEO John Gentry On Why SSPs Don’t Deserve The Flack They Catch

    OpenX would like people to stop thinking about supply-side platforms as “dumb pipes,” thank you very much.

  3. Measurement

    Scoop: IAB And MRC To Collaborate On Attention Measurement Accreditation

    The initiative will kick off this month, and the IAB and MRC expect to have draft accreditation guidelines open for public comment by Q1 2025.

  4. Agencies

    How Omnicom’s AI Virtual Assistant Does The Campaign Grunt Work For Planters

    Artificial intelligence is often incorrectly touted as a one-size-fits-all solution to any problem. But Omnicom’s new generative AI virtual assistant, Omni Assist, is narrowing AI’s focus to solve for specific agency challenges.

  5. Mobile

    AppsFlyer And Unity Integrate With The Android Privacy Sandbox To Avoid Another ATT-Style Disaster

    AppsFlyer announced its integration with the Attribution Reporting API in the Android Privacy Sandbox and released a related dashboard for campaign optimization.