Comic: Court Is In Session

Comic: Outsourced Labor Day
Must Read
The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition
Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.
Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial
Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites
Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.
Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding
Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.
Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?
Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.
How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search
In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.
Popular
The Bull Ad Market Will Soon Revert To Normal Growth Rates, Brian Wieser Predicts
The ad market is “healthy and maybe unsustainably strong” this year, according to the latest report from Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser.
OpenX CEO John Gentry On Why SSPs Don’t Deserve The Flack They Catch
OpenX would like people to stop thinking about supply-side platforms as “dumb pipes,” thank you very much.
Scoop: IAB And MRC To Collaborate On Attention Measurement Accreditation
The initiative will kick off this month, and the IAB and MRC expect to have draft accreditation guidelines open for public comment by Q1 2025.
How Omnicom’s AI Virtual Assistant Does The Campaign Grunt Work For Planters
Artificial intelligence is often incorrectly touted as a one-size-fits-all solution to any problem. But Omnicom’s new generative AI virtual assistant, Omni Assist, is narrowing AI’s focus to solve for specific agency challenges.
AppsFlyer And Unity Integrate With The Android Privacy Sandbox To Avoid Another ATT-Style Disaster
AppsFlyer announced its integration with the Attribution Reporting API in the Android Privacy Sandbox and released a related dashboard for campaign optimization.