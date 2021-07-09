A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
The Trade Desk Launches Solimar, Its Pitch For The Open Internet Vs. The Walled Gardens Merkle Acquires LiveArea, A $250 Million Bet On Commerce Integrations Big Brands Learn To Love – And Attribute – Twitch Gaming Sponsorships FreshDirect Turns To OOH Attribution As It Refines Post-Pandemic Media Strategy Former Google Ads Leader Ramaswamy On Why His Next Startup Doesn’t Run Ads The Online Advertising Industry Reacts To Chrome’s Cookie Deprecation Delay Google Grants A Third-Party Cookie Reprieve, Delays Deprecation By Two Years The Birds-Eye View Of Amazon’s Advertising Business EU Opens Google Antitrust Probe – Including YouTube’s Barring Of Third-Party DSPs»
Comic: A Modern Cinderella Story
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment