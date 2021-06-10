AdExchanger's Comic Caption Contest!

🏆 We're hosting a comic caption contest and the winner gets a sweet prize. 🏆
Submit your caption idea as a comment on this post by 5 pm ET on Wed., June 16 for the chance to snag a free ticket to Programmatic IO – in IRL – taking place in NYC on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. We can promise it'll be way more fun than Tim Cook is having with Zuck.
The winning caption will be posted along with the comic on our site on Fri., June 18.
(Art by Nate Neal)
Our dessert specials for today are either Thumbprint Cookies or Apple Crumble. What would you like?
The Usual? Sorry, I have no memory of either of you ever being here before.
I'm sorry, gentlemen, but I'm afraid there isn't enough of the American Soul left for you both.
The sweet taste of victory.
“Apologies, an advertiser at another table ordered the last post-back“
And for dessert, the souls of ad tech workers sacrificed in the name of privacy, set between chocolate walls with raspberry gardens. Topped with a measurement glaze that only either of you can taste.