Comic Strip

AdExchanger’s Comic Caption Contest Winner: Paul Gubbins

By AdExchanger

A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem…

Well, the votes are in for AdExchanger’s 2022 comic caption contest – and we’ve got a winner.

Congratulations to Paul Gubbins for making us chuckle, and thanks to everyone for submitting and voting. And Paul, we love dad jokes around here, so, well done. 😂

Cookie caption contest winner: Paul Gubbins!

Paul gets a free ticket to Programmatic IO in New York City this fall, October1 17-18. We look forward to nerding out with you – and everyone – on all things programmatic!

And congrats and many thanks to all of our contest finalists:

Derek Mendes, Working Wardrobes
“I clicked ‘Accept All Cookies,’ and I still haven’t received them.”

Gavin Dunaway, The Media Trust
“Lady, if you give me your email, I’m sure we can hash it out.”

Rob McEvily (@MediaoceanRob)
“Can’t we do this in private?”

Nick Bolt, Xandr
“You’re just going to ask for my email address, aren’t you.”

Reddit user dnchw2
“Can I speak to your conversion API?”

Ava Champion, FullThrottle
“Pop-ups aren’t my department. You’ll want to speak to the Dark Patterns Complaint Department.”

Kimaya Mehta
“Late 2023 or never?”

Enjoying this content?

Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!

Join Today!

Related stories:

 

Add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.