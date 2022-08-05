AdExchanger’s Comic Caption Contest Winner: Paul Gubbins

A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem…

Well, the votes are in for AdExchanger’s 2022 comic caption contest – and we’ve got a winner.

Congratulations to Paul Gubbins for making us chuckle, and thanks to everyone for submitting and voting. And Paul, we love dad jokes around here, so, well done. 😂





Paul gets a free ticket to Programmatic IO in New York City this fall, October1 17-18. We look forward to nerding out with you – and everyone – on all things programmatic!

And congrats and many thanks to all of our contest finalists:

Derek Mendes, Working Wardrobes

“I clicked ‘Accept All Cookies,’ and I still haven’t received them.”

Gavin Dunaway, The Media Trust

“Lady, if you give me your email, I’m sure we can hash it out.”

Rob McEvily (@MediaoceanRob)

“Can’t we do this in private?”

Nick Bolt, Xandr

“You’re just going to ask for my email address, aren’t you.”

Reddit user dnchw2

“Can I speak to your conversion API?”

Ava Champion, FullThrottle

“Pop-ups aren’t my department. You’ll want to speak to the Dark Patterns Complaint Department.”

Kimaya Mehta

“Late 2023 or never?”