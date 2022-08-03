Comic Strip

AdExchanger’s Caption Contest: It’s Time To Vote!

By AdExchanger

Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)We hosted a comic caption contest this past week – and AdExchanger readers, you really delivered. Thanks to everyone who submitted a caption.

Now it’s time to crown the winner.

But although you’ve got until 2024 before Google phases out third-party cookies in Chrome, we need you to vote on your favorite caption by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4.

The caption with the most votes will be posted on our site this Friday, August 5 –  and the winner gets a free ticket to Prog IO NY in October!

