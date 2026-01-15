Home CES 2026 CES 2026: For Monks, AI-Powered Personalization Is Key
CES 2026: For Monks, AI-Powered Personalization Is Key

One of the biggest takeaways from CES this year is that AI’s place in marketing is starting to feel more practical than hypothetical.

Just look at how much tech platforms like Google, Amazon and Meta have invested in developing AI optimization tools for marketers that operate at scale, said Chris Wilhelmi, EVP and global head of data at Monks.

“It’s no longer just the wow factor of generative AI,” added Sneha Ghosh, Monk’s SVP of data for North America.

While at CES, both Ghosh and Wilhelmi told AdExchanger that Monks is especially focused on using AI optimization tools to reinvent legacy data models, measure performance and target content effectively.

“Content is actually far more important than it has gotten credit for in the past,” said Wilhelmi, a sentiment echoed by others AdExchanger spoke to as CES.

If targeted content sounds like another way to say “personalization,” well, that’s because it is – for Monks, at least. Two years ago at CES 2024, the agency launched its own AI product, Monks.flow, which uses insights from segmented audience data to automatically generate targeted imagery and social copy.

Below, Wilhelmi and Ghosh also share their thoughts on why so many agencies are turning to AI platforms and operating systems to drive performance, and how Monks plans to differentiate its product from those of its competitors.

