Comscore Is Going All In On Cross-Channel, Content-Level Measurement

Content is still king – so long as you measure it correctly.

The TV landscape has shifted from a focus on platforms to a focus on content, Comscore’s Chief Commercial Officer Steve Bagdasarian told AdExchanger at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

“Audiences are fluidly moving between multiple channels now. There’s no longer a silo-based approach,” said Bagdasarian.

That fluidity creates a stronger need for omni-channel, cross-platform measurement, which is something Comscore plans to focus on for 2026 moving forward. To that end, the company recently announced that ESPN will use the cross-platform content measurement product to analyze how fans tune in across linear, streaming, digital and social video.

“We’re thinking about the role of episodic information being down to the program level,” Bagdasarian added.