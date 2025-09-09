Home Agencies Digital Agency Incubeta Acquires AI Consultancy RocketSource
Agencies

Digital Agency Incubeta Acquires AI Consultancy RocketSource

By

SHARE:

Agencies are being rocked by the rise of AI.

The solution? Bring on more humans. No, seriously.

On Tuesday, digital agency Incubeta announced its acquisition of RocketSource, a consultancy that helps advertisers understand what drives customer behavior using data science and predictive analytics.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

The traditional agency business model is falling apart, according to Alex Langshur, CEO of Incubeta in the Americas, because its cost structure is being “obliterated” by AI.

But agencies are just “the canary in the coal mine for corporate America,” Langshur told AdExchanger.

And so to shore itself up for the future, Incubeta is seeking out the “gems,” as Langshur put it, meaning companies that have already “solved for the transformation” by creating clear guidelines and guardrails for the use of AI and hiring the necessary human talent to prompt the machines most effectively.

Diamond in the rough

One of those gems is RocketSource.

The consultancy, whose main offerings include data as a service (a model where data from a variety of sources is available to consumers on demand), growth consulting and digital experiences, was founded in 2017 with the goal of answering one question: Why do customers stick with a brand? It still offers these services, but the difference now is that it uses AI to do the same tasks more efficiently.

RocketSource helps brands define their business goals and model, including how best to reach its audiences, which channels are most effective and where the market opportunities are.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

French For 'Sour Grapes'; The In-House From Out Of House

While making a purchase decision, consumers shift from “an emotional response to a logical reasoning and back to emotional response,” Jonathan Green, co-founder and CEO of RocketSource, told AdExchanger.

Through AI, RocketSource has been able to “agentify” and speed up the transformation process to find the link between emotion and logic,” he said. (Is “agentify” a real word? Not yet, but it gets the point across.)

RocketSource’s shift to AI involved converting its preexisting “core frameworks and methodologies” for training humans into documentation that could also train models, including teaching humans how to effectively prompt the machines, Green said.

Ultimately, this developed into what RocketSource calls an AI automation and sequencing framework, which structures client data in ways that an AI can digest and, using predictive intelligence, automates recommendations for a brand’s strategy.

AI tools, assemble!

RocketSource will be fully integrated into Incubeta’s business and they’ll work together to win and support clients, Langshur said.

In the past, human analysts had to manually assemble and transform data into something that could be analyzed for trends and outliers – a “very not sexy” process, he said.

But with RocketSource’s frameworks, said Langshur, “you can assemble very large sets of data, and you can simply start to query it with open-ended prompts” to determine what elements of the dataset stand out.

Prior to the acquisition, Incubeta already had its own tech and creative layers, he said, but now the agency will be able to integrate AI into the “back office,” he said.

Takes two to tango

Although RocketSource is a small firm with under 50 employees, Langshur said, its capabilities and revenue are equivalent to companies four or five times its size.

“They’re actually internally using all the systems that we’re going to be using,” he said, which is part of what gave Incubeta confidence in the quality of the product.

For RocketSource, the benefit of the acquisition comes from the scale that an entity as large as Incubeta provides, with its over 800 employees and 18 offices.

As a small company operating independently, said Green, RocketSource “can only open so many doors at one time.”

To reach more customers, Green said, “we need[ed] to find a new home.”

Must Read

Platforms

With GAM Going Direct To Buyers, SPO Is The New Normal

GAM’s dinner with ad agencies sparked speculation that Google is preparing to spin off its bundled SSP and ad server as a remedy to its ad tech monopoly. But Google says it’s just part of the trend of SSPs going direct to buyers.

Google antitrust trial

Google’s Proposed Fix To Its Ad Tech Monopoly Is At Odds With The DOJ’s Remedies

Late Friday evening, Google filed its proposed remedies to its ad tech monopoly to District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, and unsurprisingly, they’re rather mild – and very different from what the Department of Justice is looking for.

Lance Armstrong
funding

Exclusive: Lance Armstrong’s VC Firm Invests In AI-Powered Health Care Ad Tech Startup BranchLab

BranchLab, an AI startup for healthcare marketers, just added a new high-profile backer: Lance Armstrong’s Next Ventures, which invests in health and wellness startups.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google antitrust

Judge Mehta’s Remedies For Google’s Search Monopoly Won’t Cure What Ails Publishers

Remedies in the federal search antitrust case against Google landed with a thud earlier this week. Most publishers and ad industry pundits were sorely disappointed.

Platforms

Conversion APIs Are Becoming Table Stakes – But Not All Brands Have Bought In

CAPI integrations have moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity for anyone operating within walled garden environments. Now they’re laying the groundwork for an outcomes-driven ad ecosystem.

Peppa Pig
Marketers

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion

Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.

Popular

  1. Commerce

    Marriott Takes The Leap Into Retail Media With New Media Network

    In June, Marriott launched a new media network designed to connect its customers to relevant brands throughout the travel journey.

  2. Lance Armstrong
    funding

    Exclusive: Lance Armstrong’s VC Firm Invests In AI-Powered Health Care Ad Tech Startup BranchLab

    BranchLab, an AI startup for healthcare marketers, just added a new high-profile backer: Lance Armstrong’s Next Ventures, which invests in health and wellness startups.

  3. CTV Roundup

    How Warner Bros. Discovery Ensures That Shoppable Ads Fit In Its Shows

    To QR or not to QR, that is the question. But here’s a better one: Shouldn’t TV studios first guarantee that the products featured in made-for-TV shoppable moments are ones viewers actually want?

  4. Google antitrust trial

    Google’s Proposed Fix To Its Ad Tech Monopoly Is At Odds With The DOJ’s Remedies

    Late Friday evening, Google filed its proposed remedies to its ad tech monopoly to District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, and unsurprisingly, they’re rather mild – and very different from what the Department of Justice is looking for.

  5. Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Live Sports Wins Direct Deals, But The CTV Scatter Market Is Perfect For Programmatic

    Brands don’t feel secure enough to lock in huge CTV deals outside of live sports. So what happens to all of that nonsports content spread out across streaming channels?