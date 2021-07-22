The Future Of Measurement Is A Hodgepodge

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kinesso SVP Sarah Rose has some advice for marketers navigating the Great Identity Reset.

In a phrase: Be self-reliant.

“We’re leaning so much on these larger technology companies to lead the way and provide solutions for us, when we actually need to look internally to our marketing technology stacks,” Rose says this week on the AdExchanger Talks podcast.

Specifically, advertisers should be running more tests with their data technologies – CDPs, DMPs and tag management systems, Rose says. These marketing tech components should be better integrated with each other as well as with ad tech platforms.

She says restrictions on measurement will be a particular pain point in the post-cookie environment.

“The elimination of third-party cookies, when it finally happens in late 2023, will be a significant blow to advertisers’ measurement practices,” she says. “You lose the ability to have third-party measurement solutions provide that ROI.”

This measurement roadblock will lead to a series of cascading changes and new innovations. For instance, Rose believes tag management solutions will get more robust, as marketers implement advanced tagging on their own landing pages to capture ad interactions that were previously measured using web and mobile identifiers.

She says user-level measurement will still work, but it will be complicated.

“It’s going to be a hodgepodge of site-level data, CDP-level data, DMP-level data,” she says.