Retail Media Explodes, With Pacvue President Melissa Burdick

Melissa Burdick is the cofounder and president of Pacvue, which launched in 2017 to help advertisers scale on big ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart and Instacart. The retail media space has accelerated significantly since the biggest chains jumped in, with the entry of ad offerings from retail heavyweights like Kroger, Walgreens and CVS.

“Every week I get contacted by a new retailer,” Burdick says in this episode. “Either they’re starting to create or they are in process of creating a self-service model. I think we’re going to see an explosion of these retailers building through owned and operated.”

Pacvue aims to simplify the workstream for these agencies and brand, providing them with one place to log in and manage campaigns. Its customers include Unilever, Duracell and Johnson & Johnson.

Also in this episode: Burdick discusses her many years with Amazon, where she helped grow the CPG and beauty vertical before switching over to ads.