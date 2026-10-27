Home AdExchanger Talks From Puppies To Programmatic To AI Agents
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

From Puppies To Programmatic To AI Agents

By Photo of Allison Schiff

SHARE:
Tanja Mimica, COO & co-founder, Kovva
A podcast interview with Tanja Mimica COO & Co-Founder Kovva.ai logo

Tanja Mimica will be honored at AdExchanger’s 2026 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards. The gala takes place on November 4 in New York City. Join us to celebrate the leaders shaping the future of our industry. Use promo code TWTALKS to save on your ticket.

Every major ad platform is building AI to optimize itself.

But media buyers don’t spend their entire day hunkered down inside of any one platform. They hop around pulling reports from a DSP, a social platform and an ad server, reconciling the numbers when they don’t match, QA-ing campaigns and troubleshooting why a line item isn’t delivering.

And that’s the stuff that nobody’s automating, says Tanja Mimica, COO and co-founder of agentic AI startup Kovva, on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

“Meta is building AI and getting really good at optimizing Meta, and The Trade Desk is really good at optimizing The Trade Desk,” says Mimica, but the “majority of the work of a media buyer lives between the platforms.”

Mimica, who studied animal physiology in Australia and went into veterinary practice management before landing in ad tech, co-founded Kovva to tackle exactly that.

Kovva has agents that plug into around 50 tools that media buyers already use, including DSPs, search and social platforms, verification partners, Slack and Teams, so there’s no new dashboard to learn.

Buyers typically start with a daily or weekly briefing sent to email, Slack or Teams that recaps the past 24 hours in their accounts. They can cross-check that with what they’re seeing in the platforms, ask the agent follow-up questions and, once it proves itself, start scheduling recurring tasks and handing off more complex workflows, a shift that takes at least three to four weeks.

But buyers are still pretty cautious about delegating anything high-stakes or hard to undo, like setting up a campaign with a large budget.

“Which I think is perfectly understandable,” Mimica says. “As someone who’s trafficked campaigns before, I wouldn’t either.”

Kovva builds its guardrails outside its agents, meaning that the rules and limits are set by people, she says, and an agent doesn’t have the authority “to raise its own budget limit or approve its own change.”

And, for now at least, every “write” action – the term for when an agent changes something inside of a platform, as opposed to just reading data – needs human approval.

“We’re planning on keeping that in place for a long time,” Mimica says.

Also in this episode: Mimica’s journey from animal hospitals to ad tech (including how she used a baby name book to christen her first ad tech startup), the AI holdouts and internal champions who can make or break adoption and pitching the business case for agentic AI beyond just the amount of time saved.

For more articles featuring Tanja Mimica, click here.

Tagged in:

Must Read

Agencies

Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar

The deal is the latest sign that media buyers are moving closer to publishers to shorten supply paths and get at the audience data they need to train AI agents.

Programmatic

The Healthcare Marketing Tech Company OptimizeRx Is Going Programmatic

OptimizeRx, which has software that plugs into the systems doctors use to prescribe drugs and maintain patient records, has taken its next big step into the world of programmatic through a new partnership with The Trade Desk.

Single continuous line drawing robot riding pencil rocket flying in the sky. Tech education and creativity. Future technology development. Artificial intelligence. One line design vector illustration
Agencies

Q3: Omnicom’s Media Business Is Growing, But Is It Agent-Proof?

If AI agents can plan and buy media, who needs a holding company? Good question. It came up during Omnicom’s Q3 earnings on Thursday.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Netflix Touts New Measurement Capabilities As It Struggles With “Modest” Engagement Growth

Netflix’s revenue grew 12% YOY to $12.9 billion in Q3, which it maintains is in line with its forecast. Its ads business, however, is lagging slightly compared with expectations, causing Netflix to tweak its forecast for the rest of the year.

iOS 27

Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking

Apple is coming for identity resolution. WebKit’s latest tracking crackdown targets the infrastructure behind post-cookie IDs – and switching to a first-party setup won’t necessarily spare vendors.

Programmatic

AI Slop Sites Are On The Rise. Is Ad Tech Ready For Its New MFA Challenge?

Advertising supply chain intelligence company DecryptAds uncovered more than 2,100 AI-generated recipe sites that are monetized with programmatic ads and feature fabricated author profiles.

Popular

  1. Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking
    Platforms

    Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking

  2. Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar
    Agencies

    Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar

  3. Q3: Omnicom’s Media Business Is Growing, But Is It Agent-Proof?
    Agencies

    Q3: Omnicom’s Media Business Is Growing, But Is It Agent-Proof?

  4. Meta Grows Revenue 26% Despite Massive Muse Operating Costs
    Platforms

    Meta Grows Revenue 26% Despite Massive Muse Operating Costs

  5. AI Slop Sites Are On The Rise. Is Ad Tech Ready For Its New MFA Challenge?
    Programmatic

    AI Slop Sites Are On The Rise. Is Ad Tech Ready For Its New MFA Challenge?