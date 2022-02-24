Verisk Buys Infutor For $225 Million To Add Marketing Services To Consumer Data Business

“We hadn’t rounded out that capability to add attributes of the household or other characteristics that could be useful in figuring out what the right message is to put in front of that consumer,” Schwarz said.
The Infutor acquisition also gives Verisk a foothold outside financial services and insurance companies.
The deal makes sense, according to Infutor CMO Zora Senat, because Infutor connects to tech and digital media companies where Verisk historically hasn’t had any presence. As an insurance or lending ratings services, why would it need to? While being under the Verisk umbrella gives Infutor a chance to get in front of CMOs – it’s historically integrated with publishers, platforms and tech companies, but lately in the past year has tried to become a service used directly by marketers.
Verisk isn’t done buying and building its way into the world of online marketing.
“We’re continuing to look at other companies and inorganic paths to expand the solution set or the business,” Schwarz said.
Last week, Verisk sold its financial services business, a consultancy and analytics group that works with finance companies on fraud and bankruptcy cases, to TransUnion for $515 million. TransUnion is also a consumer data and ratings service that has launched a marketing solutions group in recent years.
But with that cool half-billion dollars, Verisk has the fuel to journey further into CMO-world, even with about half of those funds immediately turned around on the Infutor deal.