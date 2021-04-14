FreeWheel Is Helping MVPDs Break Up The Linear TV Ad Spot

It saves time, and ad budgets can move nimbly between ads served through cable set-top boxes and online full-episode players. Advertisers can target across both linear and digital, set frequency caps, and cohesively perform campaign optimization and measurement.
“It’s seamless to execute across digital and linear,” Wallace said.
Bringing digital and linear TV ad inventory into a single campaign also ensures scale, so advertisers can easily adopt as digital ad avails grow and linear ad avails shrink.
Though the solution isn’t programmatic, the ads will be delivered in each platform via real-time decisioning, Wallace said. And the tech is designed to maximize yield for the MVPDs – an important consideration once an ad spot starts being broken up.
FreeWheel’s pilot is a move toward – you guessed it – TV addressability and cross-platform buying. “This is a journey we’ve been on as an industry,” Wallace said. “It’s not something that happens overnight. Having a single campaign delivering across digital and linear endpoints is an exciting milestone for us.”
“This is unlocking a simplification and scalability that is needed for cross-platform addressability,” Wallace said – now advertisers, more MVPDs and programmers need to walk through that open door.