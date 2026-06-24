The Funnel Is Dead. Build A Trust Loop Or Lose Your Audience To AI

Premium media owners have one commercial asset that generative AI cannot reproduce at scale: the trust audiences place in their brands.

Every other historical advantage publishers once had with audiences – voice, expertise, production quality – is being flattened by AI systems that churn out good-enough output in seconds.

Zero-click AI search is strangling distribution, with Semrush research from last year showing more than 90% of Google AI Mode queries resolved without a click (although more recent numbers suggest zero-click behavior is slowing down). Meanwhile, customer acquisition costs keep climbing.

But despite these challenges, premium media owners still own the relationship with the audience. And they have the tools to create a trust-driven marketing flywheel that could keep their businesses alive.

What premium media is up against

In the early stages of the generative AI trend, the failures of AI were highly visible: fake AI-authored bylines, undisclosed and inaccurate AI-drafted explainers, automated coverage producing gibberish.

But the looming threat is that AI is no longer only generating slop. It is increasingly creating good-enough content that looks and feels like the real thing. Audiences quickly scanning a page won’t reliably be able to tell the difference.

When content alone can no longer prove its human origins, the differentiator moves upstream: from what was made to who stands behind it. The real advantage is now being trusted as authentically human.

Five years ago, I proposed the Funnel of Trust as the path to sustainable publisher monetization in a commoditized disaster of a media market. But the funnel is not enough for 2026 and beyond.

Unlike the marketing funnel, audience trust does not have a finish line. Trust does not disappear when the end user makes a purchase decision or clicks a link. And the media brands that remain locked in the funnel are the ones AI content farms and extractive publishers will maul first.

What comes next isn’t a funnel but a self-reinforcing Trust Loop.

Why the funnel is not enough

I envisioned the Funnel of Trust as a strategy, but many in the industry interpreted it as a tactic for pushing audiences into publishers’ preferred monetization strategies: a consent rate optimization tool, a data collection mechanism, a conversion machine with a polite label.

Consent-or-pay walls that force users to subscribe or opt into data-sharing to access content are the clearest example of this flawed approach: They are an instrument built to force compliance from audiences, mirroring the industry’s old ad-blocking standoffs.

Such methods avoid the necessary two-way dialogue between the publisher and the audience that can create a mutual understanding of the value both sides create.

Today, a single conversion no longer covers acquisition costs, and the publisher only breaks even if the audience remains. Pubs need to move to less extractive approaches for deriving value from audiences to ensure they keep coming back.

The loop replaces the funnel’s linearity with a circular, continuous relationship.

Consider consent. Consenting to data collection and targeted advertising is a preference that audiences refine over time. If a user provides consent and then is put off by the targeted ad experience they receive, they will withdraw it.

Running a Trust Loop should change how every department operates: Does legal write the privacy policy to inform or to obscure? Does editorial treat a generative AI suggestion as an opportunity to write better content or as a lazy shortcut that can be implemented blindly? Does the commercial team share subscribers’ private data with ad tech companies – the same data the subscription team collected under a promise of privacy? Does the product team design a consent prompt as a dialogue with the audience or as an impersonal turnstile? Does customer service handle an error as something to bury or as something to own openly and explain?

Lining up the loop

A loop only works when those decisions line up, together, across every department.

The commercial upside to this strategy should show up in the P&L. Audiences inside a Trust Loop validate consent, update their preferences and deepen engagement continuously. Data quality increases because the audience has a reason to keep it accurate. And the advertiser is connected with an audience that has chosen to be there, not an inventory of bodies pushed through the funnel by paid traffic.

This Trust Loop is the last commercial shield premium media still has against AI content farms and extractive publishers. AI can copy a content strategy in minutes, but not a culture. A competitor can replicate one’s features by the next quarter, but replicating the relationship with one’s audience is a different problem entirely. Platforms can squeeze reach, but trust stays with the publisher who built it.

If all this is true, why have extractive media brands not already collapsed from a lack of trust? Platform subsidies have masked their underlying fragility. Meanwhile, some shady operators are now resetting their strategies, which is proving more painful and expensive than building trust-first approaches from the start would have been. Every algorithm change, new privacy regulation or policy shift hits them harder than it hits a publisher embracing a Trust Loop. Their investments went to acquisition, not to relationships, and the patches that masked that vulnerability will not last forever.

The choice ahead

Five years ago, the media industry faced a choice between hunting for data and building for trust. Most chose data hunting with an ad tech mentality, rather than a media owner mindset.

Today, the choice is harder and narrower: Build a Trust Loop or keep taking chances on what remains of paid traffic acquisition and platform goodwill.

For advertisers, the publishers whose audiences come back voluntarily will be the ones that justify the premium. Everyone else is selling borrowed audiences on borrowed time.

“The Sell Sider” is a column written by the sell side of the digital media community.

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