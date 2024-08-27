Home retail media Aki’s New SVP Of Media On What Makes Retail Media Tick
retail media

Aki’s New SVP Of Media On What Makes Retail Media Tick

By

SHARE:
Ranjana Choudhry SVP, Media and Data Platforms

Ranjana Choudhry has spent decades on the buy and sell side. Now, she’s getting into ad tech.

On Tuesday, Inmar-owned digital media ad platform Aki Technologies announced that Choudhry is taking the reins from Scott Swanson as SVP of media and data platforms.

Choudhry’s resume includes creating the first-ever retail media network within Wakefern Food Corp., which operates Fairway, ShopRite and other big US supermarket chains. It’s the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the country.

She also served as chief client officer and managing director at Red Fuse Communications, an integrated agency within WPP dedicated to Colgate-Palmolive’s brands.

And Choudhry has even gotten into the education game. She teaches graduate-level integrated marketing courses as an adjunct professor at the NYU School of Professional Studies.

AdExchanger spoke with Choudhry about her new role and about her side hustle training the next generation of marketers.

AdExchanger: Your new title – SVP of media and data platforms – is a little different than that of your predecessor, which was SVP of media. Why that addition?

RANJANA CHOUDHRY: Technology is a key component in how we can make smarter and more efficient decisions on media buying and media effectiveness, as well as new, more important kinds of measurements that are much more performance-related.

When I was on the other side, I used to lust after that sort of metric. Now, on this side of the fence, I’m working on building a platform that can actually deliver self-serve media buying, and a different level of reporting with the data sources we have.

Based on your experience, what part of the advertising industry is growing and changing the quickest?

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Circana Acquires NCSolutions And Nielsen’s MMM Biz; Netflix Goes Toe To Toe With Prime Video

The reason I moved out of advertising into retail was because the industry was already changing. The whole concept of push communication, which is what advertising agencies are built upon, is dwindling. The newer generation is more interested in pull communication. It feels a lot more organic for them to accept that information.

For a long time, the advertising world has continued to maintain the traditional way of big TV ads and big productions. Now they’re equipping themselves with technology, with digital media and by combining agencies.

Meanwhile, retail media networks have just exploded and will continue to explode. They have the right kind of data. There’s the ability to personalize targeting and deliver more relevant communication.

What’s your overall vision for your future at Aki?

The biggest thing I can bring to the role is understanding the problems that the three biggest customers we have face.

Number one, advertising agencies. They’re not seeing retail media as a big channel, so [the challenge] is trying to get them to understand that it’s just another media buy.

Second is CPGs. I’ve run CPG businesses for 25 years and understand what they want most and how effectiveness can be driven through the right kind of technology and data insights. I can curate that and present it to them as a way to maximize the impact and their spend.

The last piece is the retailer, which is our third pillar. I’ve just come out of a retailer. I know exactly how a retail media network should be run, powered and amplified.

What inspired you to teach on top of everything else you’ve done in your career?

Teaching is 100% a passion. It takes a lot of time and effort, but I’m just driven to do it. Even when I was with WPP, I built training capsules to teach Colgate executives how to write a great brief, how to evaluate creative – all sorts of tools.

Then I thought, I’ve literally been all around the world. I have case studies of every kind of marketing and advertising communication challenge. It’s important for me to take this and impart it to the next generation, and actually teach them from real-life cases versus just the book.

Have you noticed any changes in how younger generations think about marketing as a profession?

Every class, I ask students to come up with an idea and build a business plan, because I like them to learn by doing. Three years back, literally every group wanted to build an app – an app for this, an app for that. Fast forward, and my last year’s class was all about doing business that had a sustainability aspect to it.

Similarly, I ask them to build their advertising campaign, to develop creative and build a media plan against it. In five groups, they’ve all talked about buying digital, targeting through influencers, using TikTok and even CRM and data that can target one on one.

But not one of them used traditional TV.

Do you have any practical tips for younger people getting into digital marketing?

I always say marketing is a blend of art and science. If you have the ability to use and analyze data and, most importantly, to simplify the findings you have, that is where the art comes in.

Get onto the science, embrace technology – but do not forget the most important thing: Always start with the problem of the customer, and focus single-mindedly on the customer to solve the problem.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

Must Read

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
Marketers

Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

Popular

  1. A comic showing lab techs as stand-ins for legislators experimenting with provisions for US state privacy laws, including restrictions on collecting sensitive data.
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Don’t Sleep On Maryland’s Strict New Data Privacy Law

    There’s a decent amount of overlap between many US state privacy laws – but there are also many significant differences. Take the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act.

  2. CTV

    Comscore Audience Data Will Now Be Available In FreeWheel’s Platform

    On Monday, FreeWheel announced the integration of Proximic by Comscore’s contextual audience data directly into its ad management platform.

  3. CTV Roundup

    Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

    Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The VC POV

    Special guest and prolific ad tech investor Eric Franchi of Aperiam Ventures discusses his firm’s recent bet on attention metrics startup Adelaide. Plus: What’s up with Meta’s new third-party attribution partnerships?

  5. Publishers

    How The Daily Mail’s Direct Sales Efforts Boost Advertiser Trust In Its Programmatic Business

    The publication still makes most of its on-site digital revenue from programmatic. But it’s doubling down on direct-sold custom content, especially when it comes to video and social media.