The Big Story: The Great (Or Not-So-Great) Chinese Privacy Law

China’s new privacy law, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), is no GDPR – but it’s close.

PIPL requires an opt-in and aims to help Chinese citizens get better control over their personal data. But the law exists alongside other more surveillance-focused policies, such as China’s recent requirement that video game companies collect the real names of minors and use facial recognition in order to ensure they aren’t playing too many video games.

Also on this week’s episode of The Big Story, we unpack two more ad tech deals that went down this week.

First, Mediaocean switched private equity owners as it invests in the integrations of Flashtalking and 4C and sets its sights on cross-platform measurement.

And then there’s Freestar, the fast-growing company that just acquired Sortable. It’s a sign the ad management space is growing up and gaining legitimacy as a service that handles complex ad monetization for publishers – not to mention responding to the so-called “cookie scare” by taking lead on testing identity solutions for publishers that don’t have the resources to do it on their own.