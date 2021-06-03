The Big Story: Methbot Ad Fraudster Goes To Prison

The architect of Methbot was found guilty in a New York court last week. The verdict came nearly five years after the ad fraud scheme was first publicized back in December 2016.

We dive into the most intriguing details of the case – from the likely political motivations behind the prosecution to the sophistication of the fraud scheme itself. It’s all on this week’s episode of The Big Story.

Also on the agenda, Tapad is exiting the European market, a scoop broken by AdExchanger.

When we contacted Tapad (owned by Experian), the company said that GDPR wasn’t the reason but, the fact remains, that most other cross-device identification companies have already packed their bags and sailed away.

Seems like there’s a trend of GDPR-related company migrations from the EU of companies that either can’t or don’t want to pivot their business to meet GDPR’s consent requirements. Will we see more? Listen in for our take on this legal-themed edition of The Big Story.