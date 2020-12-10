The Big Story: Currently, On Currency

This week, the Big Story is … well, it’s probably the double-barrel shotgun lawsuit staring down Facebook, but we recorded this podcast before that news broke.

So this is a story about Big Things To Come as Nielsen revealed it will completely overhaul the currency used to transact TV advertising.

The new currency, which is set to be unveiled in 2022 and transacted on by the 2024 fall TV season, is designed to accommodate audiences across all viewing platforms – including linear TV, streaming and online video. If Nielsen realizes its vision, the industry won’t have to deal with a weird, kludged-together measurement system that works for some platforms and not others.

Scott Brown, Nielsen’s GM of audience measurement, joins us to dig into what Nielsen hopes to accomplish, and all the work ahead – from the technical challenges to the negotiations with media networks so they free up the necessary data to the future of the panel.