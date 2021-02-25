The Big Story: Consumer Protection Is Virginia Territory

This week on The Big Story, we present the latest in privacy protection regulations – true-false style.

Because, honestly, this stuff can be pretty dry unless you make a game out of it.

As you might know, Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA) will likely soon become law. But how is it different from the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? And where does it dovetail and differ from the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) or the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)?

The One And Only (TOAO) Allison Schiff is here to break it all down, answering such key questions as:

If you prepared for GDPR/CCPA/CPRA, are you good for CDPA?

Is CDPA basically GDPR with an American accent?

And what should we make of all this state-by-state regulation lighting up across the US? Because, don’t you know, there’s way more in the works.