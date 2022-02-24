The Big Story: Ad Tech Ripples From Signal Loss

If there’s one trend that’s putting everyone in the ad ecosystem through their paces, it’s signal loss.

Apple’s AppTrackingTracking framework (aka, its consent requirement) caused data – and digital ad revenue – to evaporate. As a result, Meta’s stock is in decline, and the fortunes of companies that rely on Facebook to fuel their marketing are also in question – leading their stocks to dip, too.

But the fallout of this recent signal loss, along with Google’s decision to pull third-partycookies from Google Chrome (whenever that finally ends up happening) is also factoring heavily into decisions being made at agencies, ad tech companies, marketers and publishers.

On this week’s episode of The Big Story, we gathered the whole editorial team to stitch together the themes that emerged from AdExchanger’s Industry Preview conference Tuesday at The Times Center in New York City.

In addition to identity, we also touch on how companies are reorganizing to transform their organizations, abolishing pesky silos, implementing dynamic paywalls and dealing with the Great Resignation, as well as how the fates of public ad tech companies are interlinked with all the headwinds – and the tailwinds – that continue to blow.