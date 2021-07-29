The Big Story: A Supply Shortage In Programmatic CTV

Connected TV has arrived – a bit earlier than programmers may have expected.

The pandemic-related boom in streaming, along with record TV upfronts, means there’s going to be a “wild Q4” ahead as programmatic buyers scramble for access to streaming inventory.

One key issue is that CTV measurement capabilities aren’t developed enough yet, noted Kelly Metz, Omnicom Media Group managing director of advanced TV activation, and a guest on The Big Story this week. To get both the inventory access and the measurement agencies need, they are developing their own tools and pushing hard in upfront negotiations.

But advertising isn’t the only area scrambling to meet a boom in CTV. Have you tried streaming the Olympics? A few days into the Tokyo Olympics, AdExchanger editors talk through some of the pain points of the current streaming experience as the industry enters an awkward phase of transition between linear and streaming.