In Its First Quarter Since Going Public, PubMatic Grew Revenue 64% To $56.2 Million

PubMatic has also been able to strike SPO deals in part because it owns and optimizes its proprietary infrastructure, which makes its exchange more cost effective than others. The supply-side platform processed 15.8 trillion impressions in Q4.
And what about, CTV which has been all the rage for ad tech?
PubMatic’s approach is to focus on the broader digital video opportunity and gain adoption with publishers for its programmatic header bidding product. Sixty publishers now use the product. Overall, CTV, OTT and short-form video grew more than 100% year over year.
PubMatic also added 368 publishers in 2020, for a total of 1,208 publishers, including larger publishers that may own dozens or hundreds of sites.
But how will the loss of identifiers affect PubMatic?
The exchange expects that it will “not [be] overly exposed,” Goel said, because it’s an omnichannel exchange that handles multiple media types for multiple devices, with both brand and performance advertising dollars running through its platform.
