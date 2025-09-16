Home Marketers Best Buy Ads Dives Into Programmatic
Marketers

Best Buy Ads Dives Into Programmatic

By

SHARE:

Best Buy has decided to get its hands dirty by digging deeper into the ad tech ecosystem.

Best Buy Ads, the consumer electronics chain’s retail media arm, on Tuesday announced a slate of new partnerships and new ad tech features that push it further into ad tech and data services.

“There’s a recognition that the person walking into our stores is not just a tech or consumer electronics person,” Best Buy Ads President Lisa Valentino told AdExchanger. “They’re also a business traveler; they’re also a gamer; they also over-index in terms of entertainment content.”

The “Me” in Media

Best Buy Ads has found a “winning formula” in its network of strategic partnerships, Valentino said. Those partnerships include consumer tech and review publications like CNET and Ziff Davis, which have created strategic and exclusive content integrations with Best Buy, rather than using a standard affiliate model.

Best Buy has also targeted media deals for sports and young male demographics in particular. Best Buy landed a deal with YouTube, so that its premium membership subscribers get the NFL Sunday Ticket package at a steep discount. Best Buy is expanding its NFL partnership this season by becoming an exclusive TV category sponsor.

Although Best Buy has no access to inventory to sell in its retail media business via YouTube or the NFL, the deal does have retail media implications.

The YouTube deal stipulates that TV manufacturers can advertise with the NFL – but only via Best Buy Ads, Valentino said.

Best Buy’s other sports deals are not as splashy. The retailer is renewing a partnership with Tomorrow’s Golf League, an indoor league is backed by the PGA, and with Dude Perfect, a big YouTube-based creator group that does sports-adjacent videos (think basketball trick shots or bizarro dodgeball games).

In March, Best Buy Ads debuted an integration with Meta, too, to enable addressable audience targeting based on its data.

The Best Buy date

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Big Tech Barely Pays The Price; YouTube Ads Get Dynamic

Best Buy is doing more than adding third-party media partners to bolster its ads business. The company has plenty of its own canvas still available for ads.

One way to crank up ad revenue is to launch a third-party marketplace, à la Amazon and Walmart. And, wouldn’t you know it, one month ago Best Buy announced a new third-party marketplace for online sellers, which Valentino said has already grown by 10X in terms of the number of products now carried by Best Buy.

And then there’s the brick-and-mortar ad supply.

Best Buy Ads today unveiled a new “takeover” campaign package – not a takeover for the site or app, mind, but a physical takeover of some (or all) of Best Buy’s 1,000-plus stores in the US. That package includes signage outside and on top of stores, placements in the streaming loop of entertainment and info shown on the walls of TVs in stores, physical displays at the checkout and on PC monitors.

But despite the addition of so much fresh inventory clustered around their store checkouts, one of the most important trends in retail media right now is that buyers have upped their game and no longer want retail media simply to target inventory right before a likely purchase, said Milena Krasteva, Best Buy’s VP of product management for ad tech.

Best Buy Ads will do more to hand the keys to advertisers, when it comes to automation and campaign management on the platform. To date, Best Buy Ads has been a managed service for ads and a reporting tool for impressions on Best Buy properties, Krasteva said. From today, though, she said, Best Buy Ads will add campaign management and in the next year will add reporting for off-site and other non-owned media channels.

For example, Best Buy does have audience segments uploaded to DSPs including The Trade Desk, Google DV360 and Yahoo. But those are static data packages. For advertisers working through Best Buy Ads, the company can unlock custom audiences modeled for that campaign, and freshened based on real-time information about target audiences or campaign results.

When a retailer owns the customers data and sees the shopper journey, it can be a powerful tool regardless of the type or category of marketer, Valentino said. Most retail media is sitting right before the purchase, ready to snap up attribution for a purchase someone might make every month.

“We’re not selling soap every day,” she said. “This is a premium journey; and it’s a longer journey.”

Must Read

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce

Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Meta Reels trending ads
Platforms

Meta Has New Tools For Brand And Performance Goals, With A Focus On AI (Of Course)

Meta is rolling out Reels trending ads, value rules beyond just conversions, upgrades to Threads and pixel-free landing page optimization.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Google Search Ads 360 Adds Criteo As First On-Site Retail Media Supply Partner

Criteo announced a partnership with Google Search Ads 360 (SA360), Google’s enterprise search advertising platform, making Criteo the first third-party vendor to integrate with Google for on-site retail media supply.

Publishers

Minute Media’s Latest Acquisition Brings Automated Content Creation To Its Online Sports Video Network

As display falters, Minute Media is acquiring AI tech that cuts longer-form video content and full-length games into bite-size clips.

Popular

  1. Comic: "Deal ID, please."
    Commerce

    Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

    On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

  2. Rembrand merges with Spaceback
    ad tech M&A

    Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

    Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    AI-Driven Ad Tech Acquisitions

    From a $637 million PE acquisition of healthcare of a DSP to acquisitions of freshly minted startups, there’s been a flurry of ad tech deals this month. And they have one thing in common: AI.

  4. AdExchanger Content Studio

    The False Trade-Off: Why Marketers No Longer Have To Choose Between Precision And Scale

    For too long, marketers have been stuck in a false dilemma: Do you want reach, or do you want relevance? Mass exposure, or accurate targeting?

  5. A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
    Commerce

    Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

    Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.