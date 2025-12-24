Home Inside the Stack Tatari Wants to Fix Broken TV Measurement. Here’s Why It’s Failing
Inside the Stack

Tatari Wants to Fix Broken TV Measurement. Here’s Why It’s Failing

By AdExchanger

TV ad measurement is breaking down. Privacy restrictions are mounting, traditional identifiers are disappearing, and the deterministic measurement advertisers once relied on is harder to maintain. 

On this episode of Inside the Stack, Cynopsis’ Lynn Leahey speaks with Benjamin Heaton, Senior Director of Product Management at Tatari, about what’s actually wrong with TV measurement and why patchwork ad tech solutions haven’t worked.

Publishers hold impression data linked to sensitive identifiers. Advertisers hold conversion data governed by the same constraints. As privacy rules limit how that data can be shared, measurement models lose accuracy. Optimization suffers, and performance can start to look better—or worse—than it really is.

“When you take all of your conversion data and measure it against one siloed publisher’s impression data, those impressions get full credit for every conversion. Then you go into another clean room, and the next publisher gets full credit again. That’s where you end up double-dipping—and your performance looks too good to be true,” says Heaton

The product manager explains that many clean rooms were designed for digital environments, not for the realities of TV and streaming. This forces brands to measure performance in silos, leading to double-counting.

Tatari’s Vault takes a different approach. Built as privacy-first infrastructure, Vault allows publisher and advertiser data to be anonymized, combined, and measured without exposing PII.

Heaton also highlights server-to-server ingestion as a key unlock for modern TV measurement, helping advertisers capture conversion events that pixels often miss. 

AI

6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

CTV

Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other

Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,

audio

Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs

Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.

CTV

Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

Layoffs
Platforms

The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg

The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.

Social Media

A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content

One of the DraftKings founders now leads HardScope, parent of FaZe Clan, aiming to bring FaZe’s content and distribution magic to creators beyond gaming.

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. AI

    6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

    The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

  3. CTV

    Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other

    Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,

  4. CTV Roundup

    AdExchanger’s Top 4 CTV Stories Of 2025

    Let’s close out the year with a roundup of the most impactful CTV stories of the year, from Netflix’s ad surge to Nielsen’s measurement missteps.

  5. Layoffs
    Platforms

    The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg

    The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.