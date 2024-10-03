How Different Generations Will Shop This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and understanding how different generations plan to shop can help you tailor your messaging, media planning and creative based on the generation you’re targeting.

Our recent survey of 1,000 US consumers revealed their spending habits, shopping timelines and purchasing preferences by generation. Here are the five biggest trends that the findings revealed and how they can enable you to address the diverse needs of this year’s holiday shoppers.

Spending will vary

One of the most significant trends this year is the variation in how much each generation plans to spend. Over one-third of Gen Z and millennial consumers plan to increase their holiday budgets, while Gen X and boomers are more likely to maintain their spending at last year’s levels:

36% of Gen Z and 76% of millennials plan to spend more this year vs. 26% of Gen X and 24% of boomers

plan to spend more this year vs. 26% of Gen X and 24% of boomers 45% of Gen X and 52% of boomers plan to spend the same amount or more

What this means for marketers

To match each generation’s mindset, marketers should tailor their messaging. For Gen Z and millennials, emphasize value and unique offerings that justify increased spending. For Gen X and boomers, focus on trust and reliability, reinforcing their confidence in your brand.

Marketers should consider using audience segments that target high- or moderate-spending consumers.

Following presidential elections, US holiday retail sales have historically experienced significant growth, with a 4.1% year-over-year increase in 2016 and an 8.3% rise in 2020. This pattern suggests holiday spending could climb after the 2024 election, regardless of the outcome. Marketers must be proactive: Identify and activate key political or holiday audiences across major ad platforms to ensure your messages break through with consumers.

Shifts in seasonal shopping

The holiday shopping season is beginning earlier than ever, with a notable percentage of consumers already kicking off their holiday buying:

29% of Gen Z, 41% of millennials and 38% of Gen X plan to start holiday shopping before October

plan to start holiday shopping before October 42% of boomers prefer to wait until November or December

Top motivators for early shopping include:

Discounts and early sales Avoiding holiday shopping crowds Preventing shipping delays

What this means for marketers

Be present at the right moments to capture early shoppers. Launching campaigns that target early birds, particularly around late summer and early fall, can give you a head start.

Marketers should think beyond just Black Friday and Cyber Monday, considering that significant portions of the population are shopping earlier to take advantage of discounts, avoid crowds and shipping delays.

Top categories on shoppers’ lists

Generational differences also extend to the types of gifts consumers want to buy. Gift cards are the most popular choice among Gen X and boomers, while Gen Z and millennials gravitate toward specific gift categories like clothing, health and beauty items and tickets:

69% of boomers and Gen X will buy gift cards

will buy gift cards 72% of Gen Z will buy clothing

will buy clothing 45% of millennials will buy health and beauty items

will buy health and beauty items 25% of millennials will buy tickets, and 22% will buy experiences

What this means for marketers

Highlighting gift cards may resonate more with older generations, whereas promoting trendy apparel, tech gadgets and experiences will appeal to younger shoppers.

Preferred channels for gift inspiration

Generational preferences also influence where consumers look for gift inspiration. Gen Z uses social media, while millennials prefer video reviews and product demos on platforms like YouTube. Boomers and Gen X prefer in-store visits to test gifts in person:

29% of Gen Z and 26% of millennials will look for gift ideas on social media

and will look for gift ideas on social media 44% of millennials will rely on video reviews and product demos

will rely on video reviews and product demos 49% of Gen X and boomers plan to visit physical stores to evaluate products in person

What this means for marketers

For Gen Z, focus on social media campaigns and influencer partnerships. Millennials respond well to video content and detailed reviews. For older generations, ensure a seamless in-store experience that makes it easy to demo or try out products.

Where consumers will shop

Consumers expect to blend online and in-store shopping more than ever. Younger generations are more inclined to shop online using mobile devices, while older generations prefer using a desktop or laptop for online shopping:

47% of consumers said they will shop in store

said they will shop in store 36% of Gen Z , 31% of millennials and 29% of Gen X will shop online using a mobile device, compared to 17% of boomers

, and will shop online using a mobile device, compared to 33% of Boomers prefer online shopping via desktop or laptop

What this means for marketers

Digital and physical experiences must work together. Retailers should use a multi-channel strategy tailored to their audience and product. For example, design an engaging in-store experience to attract more visits. And ensure that your digital presence is optimized for mobile, which is critical to capturing younger shoppers. And maintain a user-friendly desktop experience for older generations.

Additionally, integrating online and offline data can help you accurately measure your cross-channel marketing efforts.

Build strong consumer connections this holiday season

This holiday season is an opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections with consumers across generations. Understanding each age group’s unique preferences and behaviors allows marketers to refine their messaging, target the right audience and reach them through their preferred channels.

Aligning your strategies with spending habits, timing promotions to match shopping patterns and selecting the appropriate platforms for gift inspiration will help you build stronger relationships and achieve significant returns this season.

Survey source

Online survey conducted in June, 2024 among n=1,000 U.S. adults 18+. Sample balanced to look like the general population on key demographics (age, gender, household income, ethnicity and region).

n = 204 Gen Z, n = 234 Millennials, n = 270 Gen X, n = 272 Baby Boomers.