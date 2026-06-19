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CTV

Inside The Trade Desk’s Pitch For Ventura TV OS

The Trade Desk is muscling its way into the TV operating system business with its Ventura OS – but the real story isn’t the product itself. It’s what TTD’s ambitions reveal about conflicts of interest within the industry and the inherent mismatch between consumer and advertiser needs.

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PODCAST: The Big Story

Mergers And Operating Systems Are Reshaping TV Ads

The broadcast and streaming worlds are being pulled together by a wave of major M&A, from Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of Roku to Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. TV Land, naturally, is watching closely.

artificial intelligence
Publishers

GAM Launches A Chatbot For Troubleshooting Ad Campaigns

Ask Ad Manger offers instant troubleshooting help when a campaign isn’t delivering as expected, ideally by diagnosing the problem and suggesting how to fix it.

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Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
Agencies

How SPO Helped This Indie Agency Cut Its SSP Partners To Single Digits

Goodway Group has reduced the number of SSPs it works with from about 20 at the end of 2024 to just single digits today.

Comic: The Mobile Freight Train
Mobile

CloudX Takes A Swing At Black‑Box Mobile UA With Agentic Buying Tools

CloudX, which makes AI infrastructure for app publishers, is expanding from monetization to agentic buying for user acquisition.

Marketers

The Trade Desk Forms A Travel And Hospitality Media Network

The Trade Desk expanded its relationships with a host of travel, hospitality and mobility-focused commerce media partners, including Uber Advertising, Booking.com, United Airline’s Kinective Media and MARRIOTT MEDIA.

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  1. Marketers

    The Trade Desk Forms A Travel And Hospitality Media Network

    The Trade Desk expanded its relationships with a host of travel, hospitality and mobility-focused commerce media partners, including Uber Advertising, Booking.com, United Airline’s Kinective Media and MARRIOTT MEDIA.

  2. CTV

    Fox Announces Plans To Acquire Roku For $22 Billion

    It’s long felt like a foregone conclusion that Roku would eventually get gobbled up by a much bigger fish. Now, the day has finally arrived.

  3. CTV

    Papa Johns Can Predict When Your Fridge Is Empty

    Papa Johns tapped NBCUniversal, Instacart and the dentsu-owned media agency Carat for help reaching consumers when they’re low on groceries – and thus more likely to be swayed by a mouth-watering ad.

  4. Marketers

    Hyundai Tests Containerized Ad Tech To Drive New Efficiency

    Hyundai was the pilot advertiser between Chalice and OpenX of the SSP’s container product, called OpenXBuild, that launched this year.

  5. Comic: It's Coming For You
    media buying efficiency

    The Startup That Wants To Audit Your Programmatic Decisions (Every Single One Of Them)

    Programmatic buying is only getting more (and more and more) automated and agentic. But more accountable? That’s a different story.