Comic: Causal Meets Casual

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet
Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.
Reddit’s Ads Biz Exploded In Q3, Albeit From A Small Base
Ad revenue grew 56% YOY even without some of Reddit’s shiny new ad products, including generative AI creative tools and in-comment ads, being fully integrated into its platform.
Freestar Is Taking The ‘Baby Carrot’ Approach To Curation
Freestar adopted a new approach to curation developed by Audigent that gives buyers a priority lane to publisher inventory with higher viewability and attention scores than most open-auction inventory.
IAB Tech Lab Made Moves To Acquire Prebid In 2021 – And Prebid Said No
The story of how Prebid.org came to be – and almost didn’t – is an important one for the industry.
Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps
By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.
PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds
There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.
Exclusive: Samba TV Acquires Semasio To Beef Up Its Contextual CTV Targeting
On Thursday, TV measurement company Samba TV announced its acquisition of audience data and contextual targeting solution Semasio.
How DPG Media Built Its Own (Mostly) Google-Free Ad Platform
Retracing DPG Media’s journey to disentangle itself from the influence of Google’s ad platform and compete for direct ad budgets.
Brands Can Avoid Election Misinformation On YouTube – But Blocking News Isn’t The Answer
Brands have two options for avoiding election misinformation on YouTube: block all news, or only monetize credible news. But blocking all news restricts campaign reach and harms reliable journalists, just when we need them most.
Talking Shop With Mike Ryan, The PMax Whisperer
Just in time for holiday shopping, AdExchanger Talks is taking a dive into the world of ecommerce with Mike Ryan, the head of ecommerce insights at search and commerce consultancy Smarter Ecommerce.