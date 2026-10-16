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Comic: Carriage Dispute

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Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Carriage Dispute

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Publishers

Sure, Debates Between Prebid Members Can Get Heated. That’s Why It’s The Programmatic Melting Pot

The Prebid Summit in New York City on Tuesday exceeded the event’s reputation for liveliness.

advertisers

Has The Ad Industry Lost The Pulse Of American Consumers?

The ad industry has become a community of people who say things like “This is going to sound relatable” and follow it up with a sentence that may as well be Martian to 99% of America.

AI

LG And Magnite Launch Agentic Home Screen Ads With A Winning NFL Quarterback

LG home screen inventory is now available through agentic buying, opening up a premium TV placement to faster, more automated campaign setup.

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Programmatic

Prebid’s Proposed Auction Overhaul Would Do What The Court Wouldn’t: Separate AdX From GAM

Reorienting the ad auction so that ad servers bid into Prebid lets publishers access demand from Google AdX without also having to use Google’s ad server.

CTV

Meet Starling, The Startup That Says It’s More Than Just Another CTV SSP

Starling recently launched as a connected TV SSP and wants to capitalize on the opportunity to address a major pain point facing CTV marketers: the lack of show-level data.

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The Apple Bites Back

Apple has a new block list for data brokers and ad tech vendors that do cross-site user tracking – which could expand to include a much broader slate of ad tech and martech vendors across the entire ecosystem. Plus: a few thoughts on Advertising Week New York.

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