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ad tech acquisition

Infillion Acquires Foursquare, Adding More Location Data To Its Ever-Growing Ad Tech Stack

Infillion checked in with its latest acquisition on Friday: Foursquare. Apparently, if there’s a strategically interesting or distressed ad tech asset on the market, Infillion will find it.

Platforms

HBO MAX’s Reddit Account Was Compromised And Used For Ad Fraud

A week ago, HBO MAX had its verified Reddit account overrun by a hacker group, which eluded notice for two days while it ran 108 different ad permutations targeting an unknown number of Redditors.

Gaming

Gaming Wants To Prove It’s Just Like Other Media Channels – While Also Owning How It’s Different

Adapting other channels’ strategies might be what gaming platforms need to do to get advertisers comfortable spending more. Leaning into gaming’s differentiators will come later, after bigger budgets arrive.

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Comic: Clickbait
ad tech acquisition

Taboola Eyes The Finance Vertical With An Offer To Acquire Ad Network Dianomi

Taboola has made an offer to buy Dianomi, a UK-based ad tech company that connects financial advertisers with premium business and finance publishers.

CTV

How The Try Guys Turned Their Love For Liquid I.V. Into A Brand Deal

When a creator already loves the product they’re marketing, it’s easy to work it into their content in ways that feel natural. That’s exactly what the Try Guys did.

Comic: The Showdown
Google remedies

The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR

The court has unsealed Judge Leonie Brinkema’s full remedies opinion in US v. Google (ad tech edition). So, what’s in there?

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  1. Why Wall Street Turned Against The Trade Desk
    Platforms

    Why Wall Street Turned Against The Trade Desk

  2. The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR
    Platforms

    The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR

  3. Chrome Has A New Way To Measure Ad Overload On The Web
    Publishers

    Chrome Has A New Way To Measure Ad Overload On The Web

  4. Sam’s Club Debuts Ad Targeting Products That Confidently Assert Future Buyers
    Commerce

    Sam’s Club Debuts Ad Targeting Products That Confidently Assert Future Buyers

  5. Horizon Is Bringing Roku’s TV Data ‘In House.’ Here’s What That Means For Advertisers
    CTV

    Horizon Is Bringing Roku’s TV Data ‘In House.’ Here’s What That Means For Advertisers