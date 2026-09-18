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Infillion Acquires Foursquare, Adding More Location Data To Its Ever-Growing Ad Tech Stack
Infillion checked in with its latest acquisition on Friday: Foursquare. Apparently, if there’s a strategically interesting or distressed ad tech asset on the market, Infillion will find it.
HBO MAX’s Reddit Account Was Compromised And Used For Ad Fraud
A week ago, HBO MAX had its verified Reddit account overrun by a hacker group, which eluded notice for two days while it ran 108 different ad permutations targeting an unknown number of Redditors.
Gaming Wants To Prove It’s Just Like Other Media Channels – While Also Owning How It’s Different
Adapting other channels’ strategies might be what gaming platforms need to do to get advertisers comfortable spending more. Leaning into gaming’s differentiators will come later, after bigger budgets arrive.
Taboola Eyes The Finance Vertical With An Offer To Acquire Ad Network Dianomi
Taboola has made an offer to buy Dianomi, a UK-based ad tech company that connects financial advertisers with premium business and finance publishers.
How The Try Guys Turned Their Love For Liquid I.V. Into A Brand Deal
When a creator already loves the product they’re marketing, it’s easy to work it into their content in ways that feel natural. That’s exactly what the Try Guys did.
The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR
The court has unsealed Judge Leonie Brinkema’s full remedies opinion in US v. Google (ad tech edition). So, what’s in there?