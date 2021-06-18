AdExchanger's Comic Caption Contest Winner: Adam Berkowitz

A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...

The votes are in for AdExchanger's first-ever comic caption contest and we've got a winner. Congratulations to Adam Berkowitz for bringing the funny! And thanks to everyone for submitting and voting. Bon appetit! Although Tim Cook and Zuck don't look like they've got much of an appetite.

(Art by Nate Neal)

Congrats, Adam! You'll receive a free ticket to Programmatic IO in New York this fall, October 25-26. (Feel free to corner him during happy hour for more en-pointe ad tech zingers.)