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Platforms

Meta’s NewFront Message To Advertisers: Embrace The Noise

Can a good sales presentation offset the impact of a very bad news week? That’s a question for Meta, which collected two guilty verdicts in court this week for failing to protect children and creating additive products.

Marketers

AI Helps Manscaped Trim Social Chatter Down To The Bare Essentials

Meet Clamor, a new social listening product that pulls cultural insights from online conversations in real time. Clamor helped Manscaped freshen up its marketing, including for this year’s Super Bowl.

A man talking to a robot
AI

How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent

Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.

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Jean-Paul Schmetz, Chief of Ads, Brave
Platforms

Why Ad-Blocking Browser Brave Introduced Its Own Ads

Brave’s chief of ads Jean-Paul Schmetz on competition in the search and browser markets, the fallout from the Google Search antitrust ruling and whether AI search will help smaller upstarts compete with Big Tech.

Newfronts 2026

Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie

Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.

Comic: CTV Tracking
Marketers

Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s Marketing Goes Regional With Amazon Ads’ Streaming Media

The age-old question for streaming TV advertisers is, how to target the viewers they want while reaching the scale their businesses need. The quick-serve restaurant operator CKE, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, sought an answer in a case study with Attain and Amazon Ads.

Popular

  1. A man talking to a robot
    AI

    How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent

    Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.

  2. Newfronts 2026

    Google Is Pitching Buyers On Gemini And YouTube Creators At The NewFronts

    Google is getting to talk about its two favorite things during IAB’s NewFronts this week: AI and creators.

  3. Newfronts 2026

    Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie

    Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.

  4. Allison Schiff, managing editor, AdExchanger
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Happens When A Brand Fails To Deliver On Its Basic Promise

    Customers don’t need perfection. But they do need to know that a brand will make it right when something goes wrong.

  5. Debra Aho Williamson, Founder and Chief Analyst, Sonata Insights
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    AI Media Is Already Here. Here's What Marketers Need to Know

    Should businesses start advertising on AI media platforms? Yes. But it depends on how consumers in your category are already using AI and how quickly your organization can respond.