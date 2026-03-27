Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Overfrequency
Must Read
Meta’s NewFront Message To Advertisers: Embrace The Noise
Can a good sales presentation offset the impact of a very bad news week? That’s a question for Meta, which collected two guilty verdicts in court this week for failing to protect children and creating additive products.
AI Helps Manscaped Trim Social Chatter Down To The Bare Essentials
Meet Clamor, a new social listening product that pulls cultural insights from online conversations in real time. Clamor helped Manscaped freshen up its marketing, including for this year’s Super Bowl.
How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent
Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.
Why Ad-Blocking Browser Brave Introduced Its Own Ads
Brave’s chief of ads Jean-Paul Schmetz on competition in the search and browser markets, the fallout from the Google Search antitrust ruling and whether AI search will help smaller upstarts compete with Big Tech.
Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie
Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.
Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s Marketing Goes Regional With Amazon Ads’ Streaming Media
The age-old question for streaming TV advertisers is, how to target the viewers they want while reaching the scale their businesses need. The quick-serve restaurant operator CKE, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, sought an answer in a case study with Attain and Amazon Ads.
Popular
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How Red Roof Is Bringing In More Customers With Zeta’s Voice-Activated AI Agent
Hotel chain Red Roof is using Zeta’s new voice-activated AI agent to guide its campaign creation, deployment timing and audience development.
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Google Is Pitching Buyers On Gemini And YouTube Creators At The NewFronts
Google is getting to talk about its two favorite things during IAB’s NewFronts this week: AI and creators.
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Vizio Helps Walmart Cut A Bigger Slice Of The CTV Ad Pie
Walmart and Vizio announced at NewFronts that unified account logins are coming to smart TVs using Vizio’s operating system.
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OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
What Happens When A Brand Fails To Deliver On Its Basic Promise
Customers don’t need perfection. But they do need to know that a brand will make it right when something goes wrong.
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OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
AI Media Is Already Here. Here's What Marketers Need to Know
Should businesses start advertising on AI media platforms? Yes. But it depends on how consumers in your category are already using AI and how quickly your organization can respond.