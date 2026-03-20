Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
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The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them
Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.
How One Agency Startup Uses Real-Time Data To Develop Real-Time Ads
Audience preferences are constantly evolving. So why not ads that evolve in real time, too? No, really.
MyFitnessPal Wants To Start The Health And Wellness Subsector Of Retail Media
MyFitnessPal has just announced the launch of a data-driven advertising business that draws on its wealth of user-provided meal planning, fitness and nutrition data.
Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks
Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.
Viant Had A Good Q4, But Still Needs To Punch Up At Bigger Platforms
Viant reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Wednesday evening and investors appeared pleased.
The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech
AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.
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The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them
Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.
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Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks
Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.
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PODCAST: The Big Story
Will The Trade Desk Right-Size Its Margins?
Fees, fees, fees. The Trade Desk is facing market pressure in all directions: from rival DSPs offering lower fee structures, SSPs and agencies clashing over its OpenPath product and bearish investors disappointed with growth. Guest Sarah Caputo, founder of consultancy Fraction Method, tells us why The Trade Desk should reduce its margin and make its fees more transparent.
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Future Is Training Its AI On Publisher First-Party Data
Future’s new Helix ad optimization solution adds AI-powered data science and predictive modeling to its in-house audience platform.
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OPINION: On TV & Video
Why Ads.txt Needs To Evolve For Connected TV
Complexity hasn’t made the CTV supply chain difficult to trust. This is a transparency problem and, more specifically, an ads.txt problem.