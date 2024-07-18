Home AI Newly Funded Startup Fibr Is Using AI To Personalize Landing Pages
AI

Newly Funded Startup Fibr Is Using AI To Personalize Landing Pages

By

SHARE:

Most digital marketers know the importance of personalized ad creative. But even those brands often use a one-size-fits-all landing page.

If someone clicks on an ad because it resonates with them, but the landing page doesn’t build on that messaging, they might not follow through to the next step in the lead capture process, resulting in a higher customer acquisition cost (CAC).

That’s the problem startup Fibr hopes to solve with its new product, Web Pilot, which creates AI-generated, 1:1 personalized landing pages. The product launched this Thursday alongside an announcement that the startup raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round.

A “post-click platform,” as Fibr CEO and Founder Ankur Goyal refers to it, can fill the gap created by third-party cookie deprecation, because it relies on first party-data, including data collected with consent directly from social ad platforms and individual websites.

Getting personalized

Web Pilot uses an AI tool built from several APIs, including LLMs from OpenAI, Anthropic and Hume (which specializes in emotion measuring) and text-to-image generators like Midjourney and Stability, which created Stable Diffusion.

After users provide Fibr with their website URL, brand guidelines and other assets like logos and product images, Web Pilot generates ads and landing-page content based on that data. The tool won’t be trained on proprietary client data and can only pull from what’s publicly available online – and what it’s given, of course. Over time, though, it can learn what works best for the brand using it, based partly on the success of its own generated landing pages.

“We just want to make sure that the content that we produce is actually on-brand language and it’s not just generic output [or] robotic content,” said Goyal.

Still, if users don’t supply Fibr with branded assets, its tools will likely yield generic and robotic assets, at least when playing around with the free version of Fibr’s AI Blocks. But its intended use is to repurpose the specific assets it receives from brand managers, not to produce new ones out of whole cloth.

In fact, most Fibr customers opt to approve and tweak the generative AI content rather than allowing it to post automatically. Not that anyone wants to let AI fully take the reins, at least not yet. “No marketing manager does it because nobody trusts AI right now,” Goyal admitted.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Paramount’s DIY Local Pitch; Can’t Spell ‘Bizarro’ Without ‘ROI’

Fit to scale

Despite his realism about generative AI’s current creative limitations, Goyal believes its integration into Web Pilot is an ideal use case for the technology.

“We feel AI might not be great at creating something from scratch. But it could be really, really good [at] repurposing a blog article into a Facebook ad or repurposing a customer quote into a Google ad,” he said.

A marketer doesn’t have the bandwidth to do that kind of constant iteration quickly enough at scale, he said. Nor is it particularly fulfilling work to have to slightly rework the same ad copy or image over and over again after writing it the first time, at least in Goyal’s opinion as a former marketer himself. (He spent three years at Nestle’s R&D Centre in India and sold his previous startup, a women’s health care product company called andMe, to India-based D2C holding company GlobalBees in 2021.)

“We don’t take away your job,” Goyal said of Fibr’s platform. “We basically take away your operational hassle.”

Speaking of operations: While Fibr has enterprise clients in both North America and India, it’s designed for “any consumer company doing lead generation,” particularly those targeting new customers who spend a lot on their first purchases. These customers often cost more to acquire, but it’s worth it because they have a higher overall lifetime value.

For smaller companies, Fibr’s unusual business model may also help reduce costs. Instead of a flat subscription rate, it charges users for “credits,” the first 100 of which are free upon signing up. These credits can be spent on actions within the platform, the idea being that you only pay when you’re using the tool and not for the time when you aren’t.

As Fibr acquires more customers, it plans to use its $1.8 million in funding to expand its business strategy on a global scale, as well as hire more staff and generate new client leads.

But is Fibr raising money in the middle of an AI bubble that will eventually – or perhaps shortly – pop? Since Fibr’s goal is reducing CAC and increasing conversion rates, and the tech is supplemental to that mission, Goyal views the company as insulated from a potential market downturn.

“AI is an enabler,” Goyal said. “It’s not a core proposition of our product.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

acquisition

CDP BlueConic Acquires First-Party Data Collection Startup Jebbit

On Wednesday, customer data platform BlueConic bought Jebbit, which creates quizzes, surveys and other interactive online plugs for collecting data from customers.

Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)
Platforms

The DOJ’s Witness List For The Google Antitrust Trial Is A Who’s Who Of Advertising

The DOJ published the witness list for its upcoming antitrust trial against Google, and it reads like the online advertising industry’s answer to the Social Register.

Popular

  1. CTV

    75% Of All CTV Transactions Are Programmatic

    Business outcomes are now the most important KPI for determining success with digital video, according to the IAB’s annual report.

  2. Agencies

    Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

    If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

  3. Identity

    How Indeed Is Getting Ahead Of The Impending Cookie Collapse

    Third-party cookies weren’t getting the job done for Indeed. So, two years ago, Indeed began working closely with LiveRamp to create a new audience engagement strategy that isn’t as vulnerable to third-party cookie deprecation.

  4. Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
    SSPs

    TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

    Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

  5. Marketers

    Fire Pit Brand Breeo Is Tapping Tatari To Rekindle Its TV Ad Buying Strategy

    Smokeless fire pit brand Breeo is ready to make TV an even bigger piece of its marketing strategy after trying Tatari’s new TV planning tool. Breeo was one of a handful of clients that beta tested the product before Tatari formally announced it on Wednesday. It was made generally available earlier this month.