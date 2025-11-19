Home AI Havas Isn’t Just Funding This AI Research Platform – It’s Also Using The Product
AI

Havas Isn’t Just Funding This AI Research Platform – It’s Also Using The Product

By

SHARE:

It’s not every day that the lead investor in a funding round is also a customer – but that’s the relationship between Havas and AI-powered research platform Vurvey Labs.

On Wednesday, Vurvey announced $8.5 million in Series A funding led by (as you’ve presumably guessed) Havas.

The funding is just one element of a larger partnership between Vurvey and the agency holdco that also includes recommending Vurvey to clients as part of committed client spend, board representation and integration across Havas’ health and creative divisions.

Planning ahead

Vurvey will use the funding to expand its product and account teams and invest in model development and product innovation.

Its main offering is what it calls a “people model,” which is a large-scale model trained on millions of customer interviews that can generate AI agents and populations that reflect a diversity of human personalities and behaviors. The agents can deliver insights by simulating how actual people think, feel and respond to new ideas.

Rather than a traditional written Q&A, the interviews that are used for training take the form of self-recorded videos (Vurvey is a combo of “video” and “survey,” get it?), which helps capture a better understanding of a respondent’s emotions, said Chad Reynolds, founder and CEO of Vurvey.

The company targets respondents based on interest areas they mentioned in prior surveys or by sending out survey requests to all past respondents that anyone can opt into. Vurvey also has access to first- and third-party data from sources like social media platforms and a brand’s own internal data.

Synthetic but authentic

This approach shapes not only who participates but also what insights Vurvey can deliver, which is important when determining the creative and messaging – especially if you’re using AI, said Reynolds, and especially in the health care space.

A clear example is Havas Health, the branch of Havas focused on providers, patients, caregivers and policymakers in the health care industry. Each of its clients operate in a highly regulated industry and have very specific needs.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

AI Search Tools Face Monetization Crunch; And So Does Kids Content

Vurvey has allowed Havas Health to make “tangible” changes, said Dennis Urbaniak, global chief experience officer and global chief client officer at Havas Health Network, by helping spark difficult conversations and more effectively engaging with hard-to-reach communities.

There is a “tremendous amount of stigma” around certain health conditions, said Urbaniak, like HIV. Using Vurvey, Havas can combine years of market research with anonymous interview responses to generate an AI persona that can engage and respond like a member of the population.

Unifying these often-stigmatized voices into a sort of “synthetic audience” enables dialogue and allows often overlooked voices to be heard, he said, since all of Vurvey “is powered by actual human input.”

The whole picture

And, like most AI solutions, Vurvey also speeds up processes that used to take a lot more time and energy.

For instance, one of Havas’ pharma clients is using Vurvey to create synthetic “team members” – essentially, doctor personas – from different specialties to better understand how real physicians would react to new dosing approaches.

The new agents can walk through various scenarios and assess what likely will and won’t work within minutes, whereas building those scenarios manually would take over a week, Urbaniak said.

Video interviews are also better at capturing “the full picture” of a person, said Reynolds, since they can include mannerisms, emotions and details that a more polished written response would lack.

A lot of AI companies are trying to “remove the human experience” from tech solutions, said Reynolds. Vurvey aims to do the opposite. “We’re trying to scale out interviewing the world,” he said.

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Platforms

Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

influencer creator shouting in megaphone
Platforms

Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators

With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

Popular

  1. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Platforms

    Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

    Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

  2. CTV Roundup

    What The TV Industry’s Q3 Earnings Tell Us About This Year’s Biggest Ad Trends

    Is it just me, or do third-quarter earnings always seem especially strange?

  3. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Contextual Targeting Was Never Truly Contextual – AI Is Finally Changing That

    Most of what’s sold as “contextual” today still runs on the same keyword logic we used a decade ago. The industry didn’t reinvent contextual targeting; it simply replaced one keyword with a cluster.

  4. Comic: "Don't worry, it's simple."
    Data Privacy Roundup

    A Programmatic ‘Kill Switch’? Why Google’s ‘RTB Control’ Isn’t Sparking Panic

    Google recently settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to create an off-switch for data sharing in bid requests. Huge deal, right? So why isn’t anyone talking about it?

  5. Programmatic

    Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

    Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.