Home AI Anyword Wants To Be The AI Marketing Tool In Charge Of All Other AI Marketing Tools
artificial intelligence

Anyword Wants To Be The AI Marketing Tool In Charge Of All Other AI Marketing Tools

By

SHARE:
An illustrated robot juggling multiple tools in the air.

These days it seems like there’s an AI tool for everything. Now there’s even an AI tool to manage your AI tools.

On Thursday, artificial intelligence startup Anyword released what it calls a “gen-AI performance platform” that analyzes and scores all of the content generated by the various tools in a marketer’s stack.

“We think you’re going to be using multiple AI applications and platforms, not just one, and we want to help you do that,” CEO and Co-Founder Yaniv Makover told AdExchanger.

The platform has integrations for CRM systems and social ad channels, as well as integrations with AI models, such as ChatGPT. It’s able to advise marketers about what type of data each model will need in order to give the best results.

Tailored content

The company was launched in 2021 (just ahead of the generative AI boom, Makover noted) out of a machine-learning-focused company called Keywee.

Using Keywee’s suite of tools, media companies like The New York Times and NBC can analyze their news content to predict what audiences will respond to, but not to influence the writing itself. The technology wasn’t there yet at the time.

Anyword was built to fill that need by ingesting all of a marketer’s publicly available content – ad accounts, social media pages, websites, email campaigns, etc. – and then make suggestions about how to tailor new content to a specific audience.

The platform does this using retrieval augmented generation (RAG), which improves an AI model’s output without requiring elaborate prompts from the end user by retrieving additional information and context from a large database before generating content.

Anyword’s RAG was trained partially on an enormous test data set that the company already owned and partially from scraping publicly available performance data (although not any copyrighted content, Makover stressed).

Data from users of its free tier is used to improve the model, but not data from enterprise clients like Vimeo, Dollar Shave Club or AlphaSense, which are siloed off into their own private versions.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Retail Media’s Unselfish Growth Engine; YouTube’s Known Unknowns

So far, the company claims to have driven a 20% increase in sales for B2B, B2C and enterprise marketing teams using the platform. Clients are also able to track different metrics depending on their larger business goals, such as cost per acquisition or click-through rate.

Art vs. science

But Anyword’s primary selling proposition is that its platform will be able to help marketers achieve a consistent, easy-to-control brand tone across all channels, particularly across various AI models.

Of course, a full-time writer can’t help but ask the question: If so many AI tools and platforms are needed to ensure a consistent brand tone, wouldn’t it be easier and cheaper to hire a writer with brand marketing experience instead?

Makover had an answer for that.

An AI model can’t outperform a professional marketer, he said. But what the tool can potentially do better than humans is back up its copy suggestions with quantitative data.

To test that hypothesis, in 2019 the Keywee team gave content that had already been tested for a particular target audience to a number of copywriters and asked them to predict which would perform the best.

Apparently, those copywriters could only predict the best-performing copy 60% of the time, often disagreed with one another and even contradicted themselves when shown the same copy three months later.

Despite this, Makover acknowledged that a marketer using Anyword’s platform might have a reason to select a lower-performing copy variant. The important thing is that marketers have the metrics to make informed choices rather than only relying on instinct.

Co-Founder Omer Rabin, whose appointment as Anyword’s chief revenue officer was also announced on Thursday, recalled a similar conversation he had with a brand client about Anyword’s tools.

“None of you came to be a marketer here to focus on the science,” a manager at the brand reportedly told their employees. “By bringing a solution like [this], we cover the science so you can focus on the art.”

Part of the workflow

AI’s overall role in the average worker’s day-to-day offers up a similar contradiction.

Although most tools are designed as time savers, a recent Upwork survey suggests that most employees feel the exact opposite – that AI tools have actually increased their workload.

When asked about this, Makover did not seem surprised.

“I think there’s a lot of pressure coming from executive teams to adopt AI, and that’s at the expense of using best-in-class tools,” he said, further noting that it’s difficult to sort between platforms dependent on generative AI to function, like Anyword, and those that are merely trying to capitalize on the AI hype.

Still, he remained optimistic that the learning curve for AI adoption will quickly even out. “The applications are getting better and more useful, and I think that’s going to continue,” Makover said.

 

Must Read

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

A comic depicting people walking past digital billboard screens in a city
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Popular

  1. streaming

    Netflix Sees 150% Jump In Upfront Ad Sales This Year

    Netflix netted a 150% increase in ad sales during upfront negotiations this year compared to last year – a good sign for its programmatic ambitions.

  2. Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
    Marketers

    Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

    Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

  3. Venture Capital

    Ad Block Recovery Startup Admiral Secures $19 Million In New Funding

    Admiral, a startup that first got its start with ad block recovery tools, announced the close of a $19 million growth equity and debt funding round on Wednesday.

  4. Ben Cicchetti, SVP, Marketing & Communications, InfoSum
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Google Won't Kill Off Cookies, Consumers Will – And That’s How It Should Be

    The only way forward for the industry is to put consumer choice first. That means putting the cookie behind us and rebuilding our relationship with consumers.

  5. Technology

    Adelaide Raises $1.4 Million From Aperiam And Acquires Data Marketplace Rita

    Adelaide used this latest cash injection to boost its valuation to $60 million ahead of an all-stock acquisition of Rita, an Amsterdam-based data marketplace with a focus on the EU.