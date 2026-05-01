Home CTV Roku Is Carving Out A Niche As A Low-Cost Alternative
CTV

Roku Is Carving Out A Niche As A Low-Cost Alternative

By

SHARE:

On Wednesday, streaming research firm Antenna released a report suggesting that Howdy, Roku’s new $2.99-a-month SVOD service, passed the 1 million subscriber mark.

Naturally, investors listening into Roku’s quarterly earnings report on Thursday wanted to know if the estimate was legit.

Although Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood did not offer any specific comment on the numbers, he did say that Howdy has been performing “extremely well” thanks to its status as an inexpensive alternative to Roku’s competitors.

“Streaming services have been raising their prices. They’ve been increasing their ad loads. So, a low cost, affordable streaming service is something that didn’t really exist in the market,” said Wood. “That’s a segment of the market we’re going after, and that’s the segment we intend to stay in.”

Howdy’s viewership is still a small fraction of its overall audience. Roku officially surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide earlier this month.

Roku also achieved a total of 38.7 billion streaming hours in Q1 this year, a year-over-year increase of 8%.

But what about the money?

Streaming numbers aside, the company is finding ways to translate engagement into revenue.

Total platform revenue for the quarter came out to $1.13 billion, at a YoY growth rate of 28%.

Subscriptions and advertising, the categories that make up Roku’s platform revenue, reached double digit year-over-year growth. Subscription revenue came out to about $519 million, up 30% compared to this time last year, while advertising grew 27% to $613 million.

The fact that advertising makes up slightly more of Roku’s revenue is not surprising, considering how much the company has done to drive expansion in that category.

Most of Roku’s video delivery is done through third-party programmatic partners, Roku Media President Charlie Collier said. Ad spend through those channels also increased more than 40% YoY for the quarter.

Similarly, the number of advertisers using Roku’s self-serve Ads Manager product more than doubled YoY in Q1, according to the company’s letter to shareholders.

The Ads Manager would not have even been possible without generative AI technology, said Woods, echoing some of the statements he made during Roku’s last earnings call in February.  Not only is Roku able to develop their products more easily with AI, he added, but it also allows SMBs to produce their own ads more cheaply and quickly.

More importantly, he said, the product “is opening up an entirely new market of performance advertisers” – kind of similar to the way that Howdy is opening up new subscriber opportunities on the other end of the business, come to think of it.

Guess it pays to diversify a little bit.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Google news

Google Touts Its AI Ad Tech Adoption And New AI Max Features

Google announced new features and ad types for AI Max, its AI-based bidding product for search and shopping or sponsored product ads. The company also touted “hundreds of thousands” of advertisers using AI Max.

Hand pressing blue AI button on keyboard. Digital collage of artificial intelligence interface.
Meta earnings

Meta’s Ad Machine Is Purring, So Why Did Its Stock Drop?

Meta’s Q1 call sounded like an AI and hardware pitch, but under the hood it was still about one thing: investing in AI to squeeze more money out of its ads business.

Marketers

Alphabet Exceeds $100 Billion In Q1 And Its Profits Almost Doubled

Alphabet earned $109.9 billion in Q1 this year, up from $90.2 billion a year ago. And that’s not even the truly gobsmacking number.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: It's Coming For You
Agencies

Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen

Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”

Marketers

Rakuten And Impact.com Forge A New Alliance That Resets The Affiliate Industry

The two longest-standing names in the affiliate and partnership marketing category, Rakuten and Impact.com, have decided to stop fighting each other and will instead fight together. 

Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
Commerce

The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue

The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.

Popular

  1. Comic: It's Coming For You
    Agencies

    Omnicom Has An AI-Powered Plan To Cut Out Ad Tech Middlemen

    Omnicom is rebuilding its media machine around Acxiom and agentic AI in a bid to push more spend to publishers and sidestep the “messy middle.”

  2. Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
    Commerce

    The Trade Desk Makes Its DSP Available Within Skai And Pacvue

    The Trade Desk announced that it will begin allowing mutual clients to use its DSP within the Pacvue or Skai platforms.

  3. Marketers

    Supplement Brand Ritual Taps Chord To Help Understand Its Historical Data

    With its new funding, commerce data platform Chord plans to help brands access their data more easily by unifying it within one platform.

  4. Commerce

    Even PayPal Ads Has Its Own ID Now

    If you thought programmatic didn’t have room for yet another advertising ID graph, then you’d be wrong. On Monday, PayPal launched the PayPal Ads ID, a new identity product tied to PayPal and Venmo’s customer base.

  5. CTV

    Pinterest Is Ready For Its CTV Debut

    Pinterest announced on Monday that the tvScientific platform will now have access to its new parent company’s user audience data for CTV ad targeting.