The Big Story: The DTC POV On Identity Loss

The direct-to-consumer cookware company Made In noticed its social media dashboards went a bit screwy after Apple tightened its privacy controls this year.

Luckily, Made In uses all of its own dashboards – which didn’t go haywire – and tracks identity changes closely, CEO Chip Malt shares as special guest on this week’s The Big Story. Made In is also the first brand to release a public case study of Unified ID 2.0, the industry identity-sharing initiative, using the IDs to solve for targeting and measurement across the web and connected TV.

Besides testing new identity approaches, this is a good time to diversify. Because of their lower costs, non-addressable formats like radio can have some appeal for marketers trying to achieve “brand surround sound” without cookie-based tracking. Linear TV can also be efficiently bought compared to CTV. The prospects for brands who spend more than 50% of their marketing dollars on social media are dire – in a word, yes, they’re screwed.

One additional downside of the loss of signal is the ability to sequentially message consumers and create immersive marketing, which is especially important for a brand with a longer consideration cycle, like high-end cookware. Made In wants to do its best to preserve that marketing experience:

“As signals go awry and privacy becomes a more pervasive part of advertising, what we’re going to have to rely on is the brand story and adding value to the customer’s journey,” Malt says.