E79: ‘It’s Like They Took Away The Good Toys And Gave Us Educational Toys’

It’s been a few weeks since Google’s monumental announcement that Chrome would stop supporting third-party cookies.

This week, we recorded The Big Story live at AdExchanger’s Industry Preview event, with special guests Paul Bannister (cofounder and EVP at CafeMedia) and recurring special guest Ari Paparo (cofounder and CEO of Beeswax) joining the editorial team.

The team gets into how to stop panicking and deal with the impending cookie crunch. Are there alternatives to Google’s sandbox idea? If you’re poised to lose out by the new normal (ie You don’t own your own data), can you get to higher ground?

What will happen to publishers? It’s likely we enter a world where all content requires a sign-in. Meanwhile, the ad tech vendor landscape might be due for an overhaul.

And what does the future hold? Google is positioning its sandbox in the hopes that other browsers (namely Apple’s Safari) might buy in – resulting in consistent privacy standards no matter which browser you’re using.

In many ways, the future of online advertising is out of the hands of advertisers. Instead, that future is being determined by browser engineers. And not just Chrome engineers. Many of Chrome’s decisions are influenced by what Safari is doing. So the tools that Google hopes to put into its sandbox, whatever they may be, embody a negotiation between the two companies as they try to figure out what is and isn’t allowable when it comes to handling online identities.