GroupM Strikes Preferred SSP Deal With PubMatic

The deal isn’t GroupM’s first or only SSP partnership. The agency has struck a number of smaller deals, often with providers that focus on smaller geographical areas, as well as a global deal last March with Index Exchange.
By getting down to five or six partners overall, Meaden said, GroupM can give clients choice and encourage “friendly competition,” while simplifying the programmatic supply chain overall.
Publishers will benefit because they won’t need to work with dozens of partners to receive GroupM client dollars. Clients will see more efficient take rates and gain transparency by not buying through circuitous paths.
The deal won’t cut off access to publishers, Meaden underscored. “Within the programmatic marketplace, there is a lot of duplication. Publishers are often working with the same partners, so there is no loss in coverage in doing that.”
GroupM and PubMatic also plan to bring their respective product teams together, an “innovation piece,” PubMatic Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Hirsch said, that will enable the SSP to create bespoke product features that meet the agency’s needs.
GroupM expects this newly inked partnership, along with others it creates, will help as the agency tries to route more clients to buying CTV programmatically. Today, most CTV in the United States is bought manually, Meaden said. Showing clients that CTV can be bought through efficient partnerships – with added targeting and frequency management to boot – will speed up their journey to come around to automated buying of TV.