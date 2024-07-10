The Golden Calf Of Addressability: Reevaluating The Foundations Of Digital Advertising

In the tale of the Israelites and the golden calf, fear and doubt drive a once-faithful people to embrace a shiny object – a symbol of misplaced trust and faith. This story finds a poignant parallel in today’s digital advertising industry, particularly as we stand at the crossroads shaped by the impending sunset of third-party cookies.

For over a century, advertising was a blend of art and science, building successful campaigns and brand relationships through creativity and measured insight.

But the digital age introduced new technologies that promised enhanced precision through the addressable targeting of individual users via third-party cookies and subsequent attribution to sales. This promise has driven the industry’s faith in addressability, analogous to the Israelites and their misplaced worship of the golden calf.

Yet, just as the decision to venerate the golden calf was not grounded in logic or data, our overreliance on addressable targeting and imperfect attribution models has increasingly shown cracks in the foundation of digital advertising.

The fallacy of addressability

Early in my career on the ad tech vendor side, I was exposed to various illicit and fraudulent practices.

I observed firsthand how programmatic data – the backbone of addressability – was manipulated. Audiences were changed or removed to meet budgets without client knowledge. The performance metrics – those vanity metrics we’ve come to value – remained unaffected, masking the underlying inaccuracies and unreliability of the data.

The industry’s North Star of reaching the right person at the right time with the right message has always been a seductive fallacy. It requires us to turn a blind eye to innate human psychology and how consumers actually make purchase decisions. This pursuit has led us to prioritize technological capability over consumer reality, ignoring the complex and often irrational nature of human decision-making.

Interestingly, giants like Google and Meta, which once served as the poster children for addressable targeting, have shifted toward broader, AI-powered targeting strategies. These behemoths have long recognized the limitations of hyper-specific targeting and moved toward models that evaluate a vast array of data points to better predict and influence consumer behavior.

This pivot raises critical questions: Why has the broader programmatic industry been slow to embrace the same narrative? Are we too invested in the tools and practices that once defined our approach, or is there a deeper reluctance to relinquish the familiar methods that underpin business models, despite their diminishing returns?

The efficacy of addressable targeting, powered by a vast sea of ad tech vendors, has been driven more by industry narrative and marketing than by peer-reviewed research or factual accuracy. Recent studies continue to highlight the inaccuracy and unreliability of 1:1 addressable data.

For instance, by examining your own audience profile via tools like Oracle’s “Request Your Data” module, you can see how you’ve been associated with multiple, often unrelated data segments. This was brilliantly demonstrated recently by Arielle Garcia in partnership with Mi3. Such inaccuracies reveal the fragility of reliance on such data.

More recent research continues to make an unassailable case for why a change of course is needed, including as eloquently illustrated by Jon Bradshaw in his piece, “The $700bn Delusion.”

Consider also:

“ Overwhelming Targeting Options ,” a study by Ahmadi, Nabout, Skiera, Maleki and Fladenhofer highlighting that, yes, targeting can boost click-through rates. But the increased creative and media costs of targeting, coupled with the reduction in reach, make payback less likely. A cheaper, simpler, more mass-targeted campaign is more likely to deliver a better return.

And in “ Is First- or Third-Party Audience Data More Effective For Reaching The ‘Right’ customers? ” Neumann, Tucker, Subramanyam and Marshall reveal that second- and third-party data do not outperform a random sample in terms of accuracy. Contextual ads, however, massively outperform even first-party data and are much cheaper.

In short, with the eventual removal of the third-party cookie, the industry faces a critical moment to rethink and innovate – rather than cling to outdated methods.

The future calls for reevaluation

Advancements in AI have given us the tools to gather probabilistic insights by examining broader audience trends and modeling future behavior, rather than chasing the deterministic cookie trail to nowhere.

Agencies should shift toward broad, AI-powered targeting strategies that analyze and optimize across a wide breadth of addressable, contextual, proxy and predictive signals. By analyzing diverse data sets and their relation to business outcomes, we can score every impression’s potential to meet our goals. This approach can not only drive significant growth in new customers for our clients at efficient rates, but also demonstrate that broad targeting on premium media outperforms purely addressable strategies on long-tail media.

This shift in strategy is not just about adapting to technological changes, but also about embracing a new philosophy for advertising. It’s about returning to a model that balances art and science without overrelying on technology that hasn’t delivered on its foundational promises.

Some marketers and agencies have begun to see the light, abandoning their false idols in the pursuit of salvation and faith in the underlying fundamentals of marketing effectiveness as proven by qualitative experiments rather than columns in spreadsheets.

As cookies fade into the background, we must let go of our golden calves – the outdated belief in the supremacy of addressable targeting and perfectly precise, deterministic attribution. Instead, we should embrace more robust, logical and data-backed strategies that focus on real, impactful business outcomes – and the probabilities of achieving them – rather than legacy vanity metrics.

More importantly, we need a fundamental reevaluation of our impact on society and the people whose actions we aim to influence. The ad industry must begin to view its efforts from the perspective of the very consumers with whom it seeks to engage and, in turn, must realign its business models to meet their needs and expectations.

It is time to evolve beyond the addiction to addressable targeting and deterministic attribution, driven not by fear and doubt but by a commitment to rediscover how the empirically proven fundamentals of marketing effectiveness can be applied to the digital media era.

In this way, we can realize our industry’s full potential through innovation and true data integrity.

“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

