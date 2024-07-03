Home Daily News Roundup Google Gives Retailers Its Seal Of Approval; The Benefits Of Brands Getting Political
Daily News Roundup

Google Gives Retailers Its Seal Of Approval; The Benefits Of Brands Getting Political

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Google third-party cookie deadline

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

AdExchanger’s office will be closed for the July 4 holiday. Our daily news roundup will be back on Monday, July 8.

Badge Of Honor

Google is testing a new “top quality store” badge for shopping-related searches on some mobile devices, Search Engine Roundtable reports.

As a standalone news item, it’s not earth-shattering. This is only a test and not the first time Google and Amazon have tried out new badges to designate small businesses, call attention to heavily discounted sales and tag “Amazon Choice” sellers. Earning these badges should help improve click-through rates. But what’s more noteworthy is that the expansion of platform seller badges shows how far platforms are leaning into advertising and paid distribution compared to, say, Shopify’s relatively laissez-faire approach.

Advertisers might grumble if their rival that pays more – and plays nicer with Amazon or Google – gets a badge. (As if Amazon or Google cares.)

But Shopify must be delicate with merchants.

Although it’s well-placed to offer similar badges and curation, which could be a cheap, easy revenue boost with a performance rationale, paid distribution mechanisms could get awkward.

By improving click-through rates for one seller, Shopify would essentially be choosing that seller over others.

Fight Or Flight

Election season is resurfacing the question of whether brands should have political opinions, Ad Age reports.

As many as 54% of US consumers say they buy or avoid a brand based on its political position – up 2% from last year, according to Edelman’s Trust Barometer survey. Yet more and more brands are keeping quiet in fear of social backlash. They don’t want to talk about Pride Month, supporting Black-owned media or repercussions of the Dobbs decision.

At this point, brands have two options.

One is to fly under the radar. Brands that want to be anodyne can market around less polarizing issues, such as women’s sports and the value of hard work. But consumers notice when brands distance themselves from social issues that matter to people.

The other option is for brands to stick with their convictions. 

Pride Month is one apt example. Take Bud Light, which backpedaled on its LGBTQ+ marketing efforts that caused major backlash from the right last year. But in backing out, the brand also drew the ire of liberal customers. If brands are at least consistent with their values, they can build a loyal consumer base over time, even if they lose a few people along the way.

Digital Dependency

Digital advertising faces serious challenges, from cookie deprecation to media quality concerns caused by made-for-advertising sites. 

But despite these challenges, publishers are doubling down on digital ad revenue, according to a Digiday survey.

About 40% of publishers say they make their money mostly from digital channels. For the past two years, that number was just over 25%.

Meanwhile, the proportion of publishers that make most of their money from nondigital channels dropped from 19% last year to 9% this year. Clearly, the momentum is behind digital advertising.

But publishers aren’t ready to go all in on digital just yet. There was also a slight uptick in pubs saying they rely on digital and nondigital channels equally, rising to 23% from 20% last year.

Interestingly, however, Google Chrome’s third-party cookie phaseout plan hasn’t pushed publishers to embrace nondigital channels. In fact, most publishers don’t think Chrome will disable third-party cookies anytime soon. An outright majority – 62% – say they don’t see Chrome killing cookies until Q2 2025 at the earliest. And 17% say Google will never kill the cookie.

But Wait, There’s More!

Turns out that rushing a product to market can backfire. Just ask Figma, which disabled its new AI platform after accusations of app plagiarism.  [404 Media]

Programmatic pushes its way into the upfront bazaar. [Digiday]

The weight-loss drug Wegovy has been bombarding TV commercial breaks with ads. [WSJ]

What counts as open source? [The Information]

You’re Hired! 

Dentsu appoints Annette Male as chief business officer and chief client officer. [Campaign]

Overwolf Ads hires Epic Games and Twitch vets to grow global brand partnerships. [release]

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business

By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?

Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
privacy sandbox testing

Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

Commerce Media

Platforms Are Autogenerating Creative – And It’s Going To Be Terrible

This week, we’re diving into the most important thing in advertising – the actual creative – and how major ad platforms are well on their way to an era of creative innovation. Actually, strike that. I meant creative desolation.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
CTV

Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

Native Advertising

Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions

Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.

Mozilla acquires Anonym
Privacy

Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs

Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.

Popular

  1. Online Advertising

    Inside The Fall Of Oracle’s Advertising Business

    By now, the industry is well aware that Oracle, once the most prominent advertising data seller in market, will shut down its advertising division. What’s behind the ignominious end of Oracle Advertising?

  2. Christopher Morse, Senior Director of Platform Partnerships at Alliant
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    As Oracle Terminates Its Ad Business, Here’s How Customers Can Adapt

    The end of Oracle’s ad business is a major shift in the ad landscape. Here’s how to assess the impact on your business and begin to find a new path forward, according to Alliant’s Christopher Morse.

  3. Online Video

    Instream Or Out? Why It’s So Hard To Accurately Label Video Inventory

    Publishers and SSPs aren’t incentivized to accurately label their video inventory. But increased pressure from the buy side could correct the skewed pricing dynamics that result from outstream being sold as instream.

  4. CTV Roundup

    TV Advertisers Are Revisiting Their Relationships With DSPs

    It’s never been more complicated to buy TV ads than it is today. As a result, TV advertisers are rethinking how they want to use programmatic platforms.

  5. Comic: I Want My CTV
    Daily News Roundup

    TV Buyers And Sellers Are Still Haggling Over CPMs; Meta Is (Back) On The Hot Seat

    Upfront negotiations might take longer than normal this year. Plus, Meta is already in hot water with the EU’s new digital regulations.