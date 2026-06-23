Health Care Marketing Lacks A Connected Customer View. Here’s How To Build One

Health care marketers have never had more data, channels or targeting capabilities at their disposal. Yet many organizations still struggle to answer a fundamental question: What actually drove performance across a campaign?

Consumer marketing teams, HCP teams, agencies, analytics partners and privacy stakeholders are often working from different systems, signals and reporting frameworks. By the time campaign results reach leadership, multiple teams may be presenting different interpretations of success drawn from the same initiative. That disconnect is becoming one of the biggest operational and measurement challenges in health care marketing today.

Many health care organizations have already built the muscle for omnichannel execution. What they need now is a connected operational view that allows every team to measure success against the same outcomes.

Fragmentation is now a performance problem

For years, fragmented data was treated as a technical inconvenience. Today, it has become a commercial risk.

Health care marketers are being asked to coordinate journeys across more channels, reach relevant audiences at the right moments, engage both patients and providers and show whether marketing influenced meaningful outcomes. At the same time, they must operate in a category where privacy, disclosures, tracking and health-related data use require a higher standard of care.

Health care media investment now spans CTV, social, search, point-of-care, streaming audio and HCP channels, with healthy budgets across the board. Industry forecasts estimate health care and pharma digital ad spend in 2026 is expected to reach $22 billion to $26 billion, compared to $4.8 billion to $6.9 billion in traditional TV.

As investment scales, so does the expectation that it can be measured, defended and optimized. Yet when different touch points are planned and measured separately, marketers lose the ability to understand what’s working together.

That disconnect has consequences, including overlapping reach and missed handoffs between consumer and HCP strategies. While some commercial teams are beginning to close that gap, many are still operating in silos that prevent insights from moving cleanly between teams, partners and planning cycles.

Connection requires alignment, not consolidation

Health care marketers need stronger coordination across the systems already shaping pharma campaigns. That starts with identity translation: turning tokenized consumer inputs and NPI-based provider inputs into activation-ready audiences, while maintaining the governance controls each workflow requires.

Pharma brands will continue to depend on many partners across data, media, activation and measurement. But they must also prioritize a few practical operating principles:

Establish a shared measurement framework across teams. Consumer marketing, HCP marketing, analytics and agency partners should align on the outcomes being measured before campaigns launch. When teams optimize toward different KPIs, disconnected reporting is inevitable.

Consumer marketing, HCP marketing, analytics and agency partners should align on the outcomes being measured before campaigns launch. When teams optimize toward different KPIs, disconnected reporting is inevitable. Create a common identity layer across activation and measurement. Signals from patients, providers, media exposure and engagement channels need to be translated into a consistent framework that allows marketers to understand how touch points contribute to the broader customer journey without compromising privacy requirements.

Signals from patients, providers, media exposure and engagement channels need to be translated into a consistent framework that allows marketers to understand how touch points contribute to the broader customer journey without compromising privacy requirements. Ensure insights flow back into planning. Measurement should not end with campaign reporting. The most effective organizations create feedback loops that allow learnings from activation and performance analysis to inform audience strategy, channel allocation and future campaign design.

A connected view starts with better planning

The marketers who make the most progress will start asking different questions at the beginning of campaign planning. What signals can we use responsibly? Which audiences need to remain separate? Which environments support activation without high-risk tracking? What proof of delivery is required before outcomes can be analyzed, and how will those insights reach the team responsible for the next campaign decision?

Those questions may sound operational, but they determine whether a brand can turn fragmented data into usable insight across planning, activation and measurement.

Health care marketing has reached a point where collecting more signals is no longer enough. Today, it’s essential to connect those signals responsibly, translate them into usable insight and apply what they learn to the next investment decision.